U.S. Senator Tina Smith visits Main Street Market in Evansville

EVANSVILLE — U.S. Senator Tina Smith spent time visiting with Alex and Caileen Ostenson last week. The Ostensons own Main Street Market in Evansville, a grocery store that is open 24 hours a day, seven days week.

The visit included discussion on how USDA programs in the Farm Bill can support innovation, strengthen rural grocery stores and prevent food deserts.

“Grocery stores in rural areas are few and far between, which makes feeding a family difficult,” said Senator Smith. “Evansville’s Main Street Market is an innovative approach to address a community need while encouraging locally produced food. It’s exactly the kind of innovation we should be incentivizing in the upcoming Farm Bill.”

Main Street Market was opened by the Ostensons to fulfill a community need and provide locally produced food. They said their self-serve model saves on staff costs, provides round the clock access and builds community investment in the local grocery store.

The Ostensons said they were humbled and thankful to have hosted Senator Tina Smith and her team.

"She was genuinely interested in our story and community, and helped us to make some great connections with the USDA, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, West Central Initiative and the Initiative Foundation," said Caileen. "Small town grocery is a vital anchor in rural communities, and we hope our hybrid model can help rural grocery survive and thrive."

Members pay $75 for an annual membership, which allows 24-hour access, and a phone app can be used to open the door, scan grocery items, and pay. The store also offers traditional hours for non-members.

Alex and Caileen Ostenson, in this picture from May 2021, are shown with their two children, Reuben and Bella. They opened Main Street Market on May 25, 2021. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Customers at Main Street Market in Evansville can shop 24-hours a day, seven days a week, using an app on their cell phone after signing up for a yearly membership. Alexandria Echo Press file photo