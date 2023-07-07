Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
U.S. Senator Tina Smith visits Main Street Market in Evansville

The store is owned by Alex and Caileen Ostenson.

Smith visits Evansville store.JPG
U.S. Senator Tina Smith, second from right, visits with the owners of Main Street Market in Evansville, Alex and Caileen Ostenson, left, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Also pictured is Brandon Borgstrom, right, an administrator at the Evansville Care Campus and a member of the community development team.
Contributed photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 9:11 AM

EVANSVILLE — U.S. Senator Tina Smith spent time visiting with Alex and Caileen Ostenson last week. The Ostensons own Main Street Market in Evansville, a grocery store that is open 24 hours a day, seven days week.

The visit included discussion on how USDA programs in the Farm Bill can support innovation, strengthen rural grocery stores and prevent food deserts.

Market 0012.jpg
Business
New grocery store in Evansville offers 24-hour access as a solution to small-town need
Yearly membership needed for 24-hour access, but no membership needed to shop during normal business hours. Store is only second of its kind in Minnesota.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff

“Grocery stores in rural areas are few and far between, which makes feeding a family difficult,” said Senator Smith. “Evansville’s Main Street Market is an innovative approach to address a community need while encouraging locally produced food. It’s exactly the kind of innovation we should be incentivizing in the upcoming Farm Bill.”

Main Street Market was opened by the Ostensons to fulfill a community need and provide locally produced food. They said their self-serve model saves on staff costs, provides round the clock access and builds community investment in the local grocery store.

The Ostensons said they were humbled and thankful to have hosted Senator Tina Smith and her team.

"She was genuinely interested in our story and community, and helped us to make some great connections with the USDA, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, West Central Initiative and the Initiative Foundation," said Caileen. "Small town grocery is a vital anchor in rural communities, and we hope our hybrid model can help rural grocery survive and thrive."

Business
Alex Ostenson earns stipend for new grocery store model in Evansville
His business venture combines traditional shopping with 24/7 accessibility. Ostenson’s Main Street Market in downtown Evansville is the prototype.
Dec 31, 1969

Members pay $75 for an annual membership, which allows 24-hour access, and a phone app can be used to open the door, scan grocery items, and pay. The store also offers traditional hours for non-members.

Market 0018.jpg
Alex and Caileen Ostenson, in this picture from May 2021, are shown with their two children, Reuben and Bella. They opened Main Street Market on May 25, 2021.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Market 0012.jpg
Customers at Main Street Market in Evansville can shop 24-hours a day, seven days a week, using an app on their cell phone after signing up for a yearly membership.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Market 0021.jpg
Main Street Market in Evansville offers staple items like bread, milk, canned goods, as well as snacks and other items.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
