Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach visits Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria The school was presented with a flag that had previously flown over the U.S. Capitol

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.