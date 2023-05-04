99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach visits Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria

The school was presented with a flag that had previously flown over the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach presenting flag at Kalon Prep
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, talks to students and staff at Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria during a visit to the school on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Fischbach toured the school and then presented school leaders with a flag that had been previously flown over the United States Capitol. The flag will be framed and displayed in the school.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
May 04, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Michelle Fischbach talks to students at Kalon Prep
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, answers questions from students and at Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria during a visit to the school on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff