Turning Leaf Business Center is home to Tastefully Simple, others

Located at 1920 Turning Leaf Lane SW across from the YMCA, Turning Leaf is home to a number of businesses.

Turning Leaf 4677.jpg
The Turning Leaf Business Center in Alexandria is home to a number of businesses in addition to being the local headquarters of Tastefully Simple.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:17 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Since its completion in 2004, the Turning Leaf Business Center has been known primarily as the local headquarters of Tastefully Simple. But there's a lot more to it than that.

In addition to Tastefully Simple, the building also houses spaces for SectorSeven; Clifton, Larson and Allen; Reflections Counseling, Sona Energy Healing, Massman, Thorstad Companies, Firefly Speech and Language Therapy and the Echo Press.

"The tenants we have love it here and we have had very little turnover," Jackie Petrie, executive assistant to Tastefully Simple's founder and CEO, wrote in an email. "This is a business center so those that lease office space here occasionally use it for their own company events, however, for the most part, it functions as an office space."

Like almost every other business, Turning Leaf was affected by the COVID pandemic.

"We did have a good amount of vacant space during that time, but over the last couple years we've been able to fill almost all of our office and warehouse space," Petrie wrote. "We currently have a few spaces open and are getting regular inquiries into availability."

Of course, the building is also the local home to Tastefully Simple, which celebrated its 28th anniversary in June.

That same day, the business received the 2023 Direct Selling Association Product Innovation Award for "12 Days of Dips to Dinner," which features 12 individual packets with recipes that enable a consumer to prepare it as either a dip or a dinner.

"To receive this award on the same day as Tastefully Simple's 28th birthday is the best gift ever," founder and CEO Jill Blashak Strahan said in a press release. "We have been thrilled to watch our consultants and customers spread the '12 Days of Dips to Dinner' across America, certainly because of its everyday appeal, versatility, convenience and gift-giving appeal."

The Product Innovation Award is bestowed by the Direct Selling Association on one company that showcases a new product or service introduced to the marketplace in the previous year that sets a high standard of excellence and innovation.

The "12 Days of Dips to Dinner" exceeded the sales forecast by 208% and ranked as the fourth-best seller of the season, the first time ever being held by a new seasonal product.

"It was a blow it out of the water kind of product," said Britney Vickery, chief executive and product officer for Tastefully Simple.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
