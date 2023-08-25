Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

News

Trishaw bikes to hit the streets of Alexandria

The bikes come courtesy of the work done by the Cycling Without Age Alexandria organization.

Trishaw 224.jpg
The trishaw bike, which is an electric assisted bicycle, can hold the driver and two passengers.
Contributed photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:30 AM

ALEXANDRIA — A newer, volunteer-run organization in town – Cycling Without Age Alexandria – says it's charged up to share some exciting news. It was the recipient of a $25,000 AARP Minnesota Community Challenge Grant.

There were eight organizations in Minnesota to receive the grant with CWAA being awarded the largest grant.

“This grant has been a game changer for getting our organization off the ground,” said Nancy Klepetka, one of the four committee members of CWAA. The other three members are Alice Schmitz, Cally Endres and Craig Andrews.

Trishaws new.jpg
Three of the Cycling Without Age Alexandria volunteer committee members are, from left, Craig Andrews, Alice Schmitz and Nancy Klepetka. They are riding the new trishaw bicycles that were recently purchased.

According to the Cycling Without Age Alexandria website, the group has a passion for cycling, healthy lifestyles, involvement with youth, seniors and those with disabilities. They have been meeting for more than a year to get the Alexandria chapter of Cycling Without Age up and running in this community.

The AARP grant money was not only used to get the organization going, it was used to help purchase three trishaw bicycles.

The trishaws are customized bikes with specific safety features built in Copenhagen by TrioBike . According to the CWAA website, there are no such bikes in North America. These types of bicycles are electric assist and hold not only the person pedaling, but also two passengers. The cost per bike with delivery and accessories is an estimated $14,000.

Group.jpg
The four volunteer members of Cycling Without Age Alexandria are, back row from left, Cally Endres and Nancy Klepetka, and front row from left, Craig Andrews and Alice Schmitz.
Contributed photo

The Cycling Without Age Alexandria organization purchased three bikes and received them on Aug. 4. Funds for the trishaws came not only from the AARP grant, but also from an Age Friendly Grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Big Ole Big Club and the Alexandria Mountaineers.

“We cannot wait to get people on these bikes so they can feel the wind in their hair,” said Klepetka.

The organization not only has a website, but also has a Facebook page . Klepetka said the group will be sharing updates on that page.

“We are so excited to bring this program to our community,” she said. “And we are hoping to share some bike rides in the near future.”

The journey of CWAA

The Cycling Without Age Alexandria website listed how the organization came to be and other items of interest, including the following:

  • It is 100% volunteer run.
  • Cycling Without Age Alexandria reached its official affiliate status in November 2022.
  • Big Ole Bike Club generously supports CWAA and becomes its non-profit fiscal agent in November 2022.
  • The organization has an ongoing relationship building with Grand Arbor, the Alexandria Area YMCA, Alexandria Senior Center, Jake’s Bikes, Alex Bike Shop and it is also actively engaging additional community organizations and individuals.
  • It has been Invited onto the International Cycling Without Age IT Strategy Team to enhance the future technology platform for all Cycling Without Age affiliates worldwide.
  • It secured grant-writing support from Age Friendly Minnesota and Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging in January 2023.
  • It has pursued funding through national and community organizations to purchase trishaw bicycles and will provide free rides to seniors and those challenged with disabilities.

For more information about the group, visit its website at bigolebikeclub.com/cwaa , visit its Facebook page or send an email to alexandria@cyclingwithoutage.com.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
