Transmission project proposed in Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA — An open house was held last week in Alexandria on the Alexandria-to-Becker transmission project.

On Tuesday, April 11, at the Holiday Inn members of the public were able to get information and talk to officials about the project.

The project would put a 345-kV transmission line between the Alexandria substation and the planned Big Oaks substation, proposed to be built near the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker.

The transmission line project is designed to connect new renewable energy to the grid and enhance reliability. The bulk of construction would involve adding a second circuit to existing transmission structures from the completed CapX2020 project.

"We're able for the most part to add power lines onto existing structures," said Randy Fordice, spokesperson for Xcel Energy. "There will be I think 50 new structures or foundations that we'd have to build where we'd have two-pole structures versus the one-pole structure that you would see on most of I-94.

"But for the most part, it's just adding that second wire between Alexandria and Becker," he said.

Additionally, the Alexandria substation will be connected to the Big Stone South substation in South Dakota, Fordice said.

"This is probably one of the more straightforward projects that we'll ever do because we have the existing infrastructure in place, versus looking for a new point A to point B route, which is how most of our projects are," Fordice said.

A certificate of need will also be required to be filed with the state of Minnesota for the entire route from South Dakota to Becker, Fordice said.

"That tends to take about 10 to 15 months for the state review process," he said.

Following approval, there will be additional public hearings, along with a more detailed design and engineering, with construction to begin some time in the later 2020s, Fordice said.

"The technical, expected in-service date is 2030, but there's additional equipment that needs to be installed. The substation and things like that," he said. "We've got good lead time, but there's so much transmission being built, we wanted to make sure we can get out and start doing this early."

Richard Dahl of Missouri River Energy Services said another public meeting will take place in Alexandria on April 25, and more public outreach meetings will come later.

A route permit is also expected to be filed for the project in the fourth quarter of 2024, he said.

"There's a lot more work to be done," he said.

The open house was hosted by Xcel Energy.