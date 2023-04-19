99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Transmission project proposed in Alexandria area

On Tuesday, April 11, at the Holiday Inn members of the public were able to get information and talk to officials about the project.

Alexandria map.jpg
This map shows a portion of the area affected by an upcoming Alexandria-to-Becker transmission project.
Contributed photo
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
April 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM

ALEXANDRIA — An open house was held last week in Alexandria on the Alexandria-to-Becker transmission project.

On Tuesday, April 11, at the Holiday Inn members of the public were able to get information and talk to officials about the project.

The project would put a 345-kV transmission line between the Alexandria substation and the planned Big Oaks substation, proposed to be built near the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker.

The transmission line project is designed to connect new renewable energy to the grid and enhance reliability. The bulk of construction would involve adding a second circuit to existing transmission structures from the completed CapX2020 project.

"We're able for the most part to add power lines onto existing structures," said Randy Fordice, spokesperson for Xcel Energy. "There will be I think 50 new structures or foundations that we'd have to build where we'd have two-pole structures versus the one-pole structure that you would see on most of I-94.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But for the most part, it's just adding that second wire between Alexandria and Becker," he said.

Additionally, the Alexandria substation will be connected to the Big Stone South substation in South Dakota, Fordice said.

"This is probably one of the more straightforward projects that we'll ever do because we have the existing infrastructure in place, versus looking for a new point A to point B route, which is how most of our projects are," Fordice said.

A certificate of need will also be required to be filed with the state of Minnesota for the entire route from South Dakota to Becker, Fordice said.

"That tends to take about 10 to 15 months for the state review process," he said.

Following approval, there will be additional public hearings, along with a more detailed design and engineering, with construction to begin some time in the later 2020s, Fordice said.

"The technical, expected in-service date is 2030, but there's additional equipment that needs to be installed. The substation and things like that," he said. "We've got good lead time, but there's so much transmission being built, we wanted to make sure we can get out and start doing this early."

Richard Dahl of Missouri River Energy Services said another public meeting will take place in Alexandria on April 25, and more public outreach meetings will come later.

ADVERTISEMENT

A route permit is also expected to be filed for the project in the fourth quarter of 2024, he said.

"There's a lot more work to be done," he said.

The open house was hosted by Xcel Energy.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff