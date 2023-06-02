The Legacy of the Lakes Museum springs forward

ALEXANDRIA — There’s been a flurry of activity at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum this spring. The museum has undertaken several capital improvement projects, funded in part by their Nautical Night fundraiser in 2022, donations from the community, and a gift from the Mammel Family Foundation.

In late April, construction began on a new building, which will be used for storing gardening tools and equipment and event tables and chairs. It will replace a blue storage container currently in the museum’s parking lot. The museum worked with Innovative Builders and Hilltop Lumber to make sure the new building’s design complements the look and feel of the campus. The large doors on the museum’s North Gallery, used for moving boats in and out, were also replaced due to deterioration and a new concrete ramp was poured.

In addition to the new building, the main museum received a fresh coat of paint just in time for the museum’s opening day on May 19. The Legacy Gardens will have new perennials, thanks to gifts from community members, and this fall the museum roof will undergo much needed repairs.

The BoatHouse Education and Event Center is also receiving attention. It, too, got a fresh coat of paint and new panels were installed on the ceiling to help with acoustics for presentations. Next up, the windows will be fit with room darkening shades and the worn out and leaking doors will be replaced.

The new doors will have ADA push buttons installed to ease access. Next up is installing new audio/visual equipment.

Activity inside the museum this spring also kept staff and volunteers busy. Two new boats were added to the museum’s growing fleet of boats, Silent Dream, a 1929 Hacker-Craft Baby Dolphin, and a 1929 Chris-Craft Convertible named Duchess. The museum’s small artifact storage space received a revamp thanks to a grant administered by the Minnesota Historical Society. New shelving was added and archive-safe cartons and other materials were purchased to help keep artifacts safe from deterioration.

The museum officially opened for the season on May 19 and has four new exhibits for the public to view. Lake Places, created in partnership with the Douglas County Historical Society and sponsored by Explore Alexandria and Integrity Title, tells the story of generational lake goers and the Minnesota tradition of “going to the lake,” using community contributed photos and stories.

The Dodge Dream explores the Horace E. Dodge Boat Works and the man behind it, heir to the vast Dodge fortune, and features several rare boats, including a 100-year-old race boat owned by the man himself.

Finally, the museum has new exhibits on the history of personal flotation devices and on the steamboat Minnehaha, featuring a model of the boat on loan from the Museum of Lake Minnetonka. Thanks to a gift from longtime museum members, many of these new exhibits feature interactive elements. The rest of the museum has benefited from additional interpretation and the popular Alexandria Boat Works display has also received updates, including new text panels and cases.

The summer looks to be just as busy for the museum, with their annual family day coming up on June 4 , a free event featuring musical guests Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band, and several other Music in the Gardens concerts planned. The annual Diamond Classic Boat Show will be held at Arrowwood Resort on July 8 and is another free event for the public.

The museum was also able to plan more education programs thanks to a grant from the Tahoe Maritime Foundation, including more classes with Alexandria Community Education and a day camp created in partnership with Smokey Timbers.

The museum is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays until 4 p.m. More information on museum hours, admission, and membership, along with programs and events, can be found on their website, legacyofthelakes.org .