The Arts Collaborative launches new website

ALEXANDRIA — A new website tells the story of how local arts organizations bring people together to enhance the quality of life in the Alexandria lakes area. Access the website at theartscollaborativemn.com .

The Arts Collaborative, formed in 2022 by nine local arts organizations, has launched this website as a service to visitors and residents to promote the mission of each organization and provide an overall view of arts offerings in theater, music, and the visual arts.

The website functions as a landing page, directing visitors to the websites of each organization. It also contains a comprehensive arts calendar of activities and events hosted by the member organizations.

Supported in part by a $15,000 Leadership Boost Grant to The Arts Collaborative from the Blandin Foundation of Grand Rapids, the website functions as a “virtual marketplace” for the arts in Alexandria and rural Minnesota. Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.

“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation, said in a press release. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”

The Arts Collaborative grant application proposed a one-time creative community project that increases connection and livability — in this case, through the arts.

Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Are Chamber of Commerce, hosted a series of roundtables in early 2022 to promote the “business of the arts” and encourage arts organizations to support one another. The idea of a single website came from the roundtable discussions.

“It is amazing to see what has all happened in the short time since this group first came together for a basic discussion on successes, challenges, and ideas for collaboration,” Bitzan said in a press release. “While these nine organizations individually were doing great things for our community, by working together, their impact will be much stronger. The newly formed Arts Collaborative and user-friendly joint website are an incredible asset to our community.”

The site was developed by CYBERsprout, a local company known for its support of community projects and nonprofit organizations.

Visitors to the new site will find profiles of the nine organizations, a calendar of arts events and programs sponsored by the organization, and information about ways to participate in the arts as patrons or volunteers.

The nine members of the Arts Collaborative are Alexandria Arts Guild, Alexandria Public Schools Community Education, Andria Theatre, Central Lakes Concert Association, Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Society, Lakes Area Theatre, Red Willow Arts Coalition, and Theatre L’Homme Dieu.

Members of the Arts Collaborative will be present at Art in the Park this summer.