Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series debuts in July

ALEXANDRIA — The Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series debuts in Alexandria this summer, promising music and entertainment.

Presented by Alexandria Rotary Club, the Summer Sounds by Brophy brings music to the community, with free admission for all ages. Organized with the goal of fostering community spirit and raising funds for local park projects throughout Douglas County, this year's series is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The 2023 series features three concerts:

Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.: The Fabulous Armadillos, presented by Alomere Health. This will also serve as the grand opening of the Brophy Park Visitor Center.

Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m.: Slamabama, presented by Knute Nelson. Slamabama’s southern vocals combined with “big city” showmanship will send audiences all home with smiles on their faces.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.: Xpedition, presented by Bell Bank, Soaring vocals, dynamic keyboard performances, rhythmic bass lines and high-energy drumming will take audiences back in time to the era of arena rock.

In addition to the musical lineup, Summer Sounds by Brophy will feature an array of food trucks. While no personal coolers are allowed, those looking to enjoy an adult beverage can visit the Brophy Pub. The food trucks will also serve soda drinks.

"Any time we can bring community members together to enjoy a free music concert and raise money for our parks is a win-win for everyone,” David Hartmann, Alexandria Rotary Club president-elect, said in a press release. “The Alexandria Rotary Club is excited to host this great family experience on the shores of Lake Brophy."

Brophy Park is located at 4521 Brophy Ln., Alexandria.

For more information and updates on the Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series, visit summersoundsbybrophy.com.