99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series debuts in July

For more information and updates on the Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series, visit summersoundsbybrophy.com.

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:06 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series debuts in Alexandria this summer, promising music and entertainment.

Presented by Alexandria Rotary Club, the Summer Sounds by Brophy brings music to the community, with free admission for all ages. Organized with the goal of fostering community spirit and raising funds for local park projects throughout Douglas County, this year's series is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The 2023 series features three concerts:

Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.: The Fabulous Armadillos, presented by Alomere Health. This will also serve as the grand opening of the Brophy Park Visitor Center.

Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m.: Slamabama, presented by Knute Nelson. Slamabama’s southern vocals combined with “big city” showmanship will send audiences all home with smiles on their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.: Xpedition, presented by Bell Bank, Soaring vocals, dynamic keyboard performances, rhythmic bass lines and high-energy drumming will take audiences back in time to the era of arena rock.

In addition to the musical lineup, Summer Sounds by Brophy will feature an array of food trucks. While no personal coolers are allowed, those looking to enjoy an adult beverage can visit the Brophy Pub. The food trucks will also serve soda drinks.

"Any time we can bring community members together to enjoy a free music concert and raise money for our parks is a win-win for everyone,” David Hartmann, Alexandria Rotary Club president-elect, said in a press release. “The Alexandria Rotary Club is excited to host this great family experience on the shores of Lake Brophy."

Brophy Park is located at 4521 Brophy Ln., Alexandria.

For more information and updates on the Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series, visit summersoundsbybrophy.com.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Community invited to participate in mural painting
June 10, 2023 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Alexandria School District will close for Juneteenth holiday
June 09, 2023 07:54 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Wyffels
News
Settlement may be 'close' in case against former Alexandria police chief
June 08, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
1avYWNBfPkt-9IIl3Vyh-6Ni4helP1oRm.jpg
Local
Dust flies over proposed concrete plant west of Alexandria
June 08, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Alexandria School District will close for Juneteenth holiday
June 09, 2023 07:54 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Isaac Maddock state.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock wraps up stellar high school career with a fourth-place finish at state
June 09, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alexandria Cardinals Kaija Schneider long jump 061023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Alex's Kaija Schneider, Elise Maagard shine in field events; many Cardinals make finals
June 09, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve