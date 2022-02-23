Stormwater ponds can contribute to pollution, researcher says

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Stormwater basins have long been a go-to solution for cities trying to prevent flooding and keep pollution out of lakes and streams.

But they might fall short when it comes to keeping two pollutants — phosphorus and chloride — out of Minnesota waterways.

Both pollutants are a problem in many parts of the state including Douglas County. Locally, 16 lakes contain too many nutrients, primarily phosphorus, which causes algae blooms and can make lakes unfit for swimming, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Three lakes — Winona, Henry and Agnes — contain too much chloride, which can disrupt the food chain and also seep into the drinking water supply.

A recent study indicated that stormwater ponds might actually be a source of pollution.

“These ponds have a water quality function in that they reduce phosphorus in the stormwater stream,” said John Gulliver, a University of Minnesota professor who co-led a research team from the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory in investigating phosphorus pollution connected to the ponds. “And I think roughly they do a pretty good job — except, there are problems that happen at some ponds, I would say roughly 30% of the ponds, because they are re-releasing phosphorus.”

Until now, nobody realized that stormwater ponds could release phosphorus, he said. Everyone assumed that because the ponds are so shallow, they stay mixed from top to bottom, leaving phosphorus untouched in the bottom muck.

However, the researchers discovered that, like lakes, the water in many of the ponds forms layers, with the warmer water at the top and the colder water at the bottom. Called stratification, that process robs the bottom layer of oxygen, which starts a chemical process that frees the phosphorus from the muck. It can then escape into the water column, eventually flowing downstream.

“That shocked us,” Gulliver said. “We assumed that these ponds would be so shallow that they would not stratify.”

The problem seems to be worse in ponds that are surrounded by trees or are in some other way protected from wind and sun, he said. Future studies will try to pinpoint causes of the stratification.

Another problem posed by the stormwater ponds is as a source of concentrated chloride.

When snow and ice melt on the roads, the water runs into the city’s storm drains, which are an engineering marvel beneath the city streets and help divert water from flooding homes and businesses. However, the running water carries the salt spread over the winter by street crews, and it too ends up in the stormwater ponds.

But the chloride doesn’t stay there.

“Stormwater ponds, rain gardens, will not remove chloride and it will pass right through and make its way to the lakes or make its way into the groundwater,” said Brooke Asleson, the state’s chloride program administrator. It can also make its way into the drinking water supply — and, in other places in Minnesota, it already has. In the Twin Cities, 30% of drinking water wells contain chloride levels that exceed EPA drinking water guidelines, according to the pollution agency.

The city doesn’t have a way to remove chloride from its stormwater ponds. It’s the same problem facing the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District, which is trying to figure out how to keep chloride out of the treated water it discharges into Lake Winona.

The city frequently dredges its ponds, says Dane Bosl, who is in charge of Alexandria’s street maintenance, and the sediment is available for construction companies to use as fill or as road beds.

That means whatever salty residue doesn’t sink into the groundwater rides along on the sediment, and dissolves into the environment whenever it encounters rain or other moisture.

Chloride can be diluted and washed downstream by vast quantities of water, but in many cases, more chloride enters the environment than can be diluted. State and local officials have concentrated their efforts on preventing it from reaching stormwater ponds and sewage treatment plants at all, by doling it out carefully on roads, urging homeowners to install efficient water softeners, and working with farmers to minimize fertilizers and other chemicals that contain sodium chloride.

“Chloride is a very challenging pollutant,” Asleson said. “It doesn’t break down. You can’t remove it once it’s in the environment.”