State has no plans to extradite Ohio man who tried to meet Glenwood student

POPE COUNTY — The state does not intend to extradite a man who traveled from Ohio to Glenwood to find a student he had met online.

This is according to a letter signed by Troy Nelson, assistant Pope County Attorney, that was filed on Aug. 16.

Christian James Mackson, 30, was charged with engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

The letter reads, "The State does not intend to extradite defendant Mackson from his current location and has made such known to the holding facility at the time of his arrest. Alternatively, the State would request that the Court convert Mr. Mackson's current nationwide warrant to a Minnesota and border states warrant."

The state had until Wednesday, Aug. 16, to submit a request for a nationwide warrant in the case.

Mackson was due to be sentenced on May 25, but he did not come to the hearing.

On Aug. 9, a petition was filed to reinstate and discharge Mackson's bond, which was in the amount of $50,000 and which Mackson forfeited.

In addition, on May 30, a "letter rogatory" for relief and affidavit of service was filed. According to information published by Cornell Law School, the term rogatory denotes a formal request from a court in which an action is pending, to a foreign court to perform some judicial act.

In Mackson's case, the request is for his name to be cleared unless his own requests are met.

These requests all stem from Mackson's claim that the Pope County Court "is not really a court as per the Constitution of the United States, but rather a tribunal operated as a private corporation."

Near the end of the document it reads, "I expect no further harassment from rogue unregistered foreign agents."

The entire document is seven pages long, but nowhere does it address the crime Mackson is alleged to have committed.

On April 29 last year, the Pope County Sheriff's Office received a report from Minnewaska Area Middle School of an unknown man at the school, a news release read.

Thanks to the quick actions of school staff, the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Police Department were able to apprehend Mackson at a Pope County hotel, the news release read.

Mackson allegedly traveled from Dayton, Ohio, for the sole purpose of finding a student he had met online, according to the news release.

Mackson had filed a petition to plead guilty with a stay of adjudication via an Alford plea back in February.

Mont. women charged with felony drug crimes

Two women from Montana have been charged with multiple felony drug crimes after they were pulled over on I-94 near Alexandria on Aug. 17.

Kelly Ann Glover, 56, of Butte, has been charged with two felony controlled substance crimes in the first degree — methamphetamine sales in excess of 100 grams and methamphetamine possession in excess of 100 grams — and one fifth-degree crime, possession of a schedule II controlled substance in excess of one dosage unit.

Tracy Lynn Poma, 43, of Billings, has been charged with felony aiding and abetting a controlled substance crime in the first degree — methamphetamine sales in excess of 100 grams, a felony controlled substance crime in the second degree — methamphetamine possession in excess of 25 grams, and a felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance in excess of one dosage unit.

The women were pulled over at approximately 8:34 p.m. near mile markers 102 and 103 after a deputy noted multiple objects hanging from the rearview mirror of the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Following a search, Glover was found to be in possession of a total weight of 340.3 grams of methamphetamine including packaging, and two acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills, according to the statement of probable cause.

Poma possessed a total weight of 38.6 grams of methamphetamine and 10 lorazepam pills, the statement read.

Both Glover and Poma possessed marijuana that wasn't sealed or from dispensaries, the statement read.