State has Aug. 16 deadline to file warrant in felony sex case

POPE COUNTY — The state has until Wednesday, Aug. 16, to submit a request for a nationwide warrant in the case of an Ohio man who was charged with a felony sex crime after coming to Glenwood to allegedly find a student he met online.

Christian James Mackson, 30, was due to be sentenced on May 25, but he did not come to the hearing.

On Aug. 9, a petition was filed to reinstate and discharge Mackson's bond, which was in the amount of $50,000 and which Mackson forfeited.

The court will rule on whether to extradite Mackson after the state files its motion by Aug. 16.

Mackson was charged with engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child, and had filed for a continuance to reschedule the May 25 hearing, but this was not granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, on May 30, a "letter rogatory" for relief and affidavit of service was filed. According to information published by Cornell Law School, the term rogatory denotes a formal request from a court in which an action is pending, to a foreign court to perform some judicial act.

In Mackson's case, the request is for his name to be cleared unless his own requests are met.

These requests all stem from Mackson's claim that the Pope County Court "is not really a court as per the Constitution of the United States, but rather a tribunal operated as a private corporation."

Near the end of the document it reads, "I expect no further harassment from rogue unregistered foreign agents."

The entire document is seven pages long, but nowhere does it address the crime Mackson is alleged to have committed.

On April 29 last year, the Pope County Sheriff's Office received a report from Minnewaska Area Middle School of an unknown man at the school, a news release read.

Thanks to the quick actions of school staff, the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Police Department were able to apprehend Mackson at a Pope County hotel, the news release read.

Mackson allegedly traveled from Dayton, Ohio, for the sole purpose of finding a student he had met online, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackson had filed a petition to plead guilty with a stay of adjudication via an Alford plea back in February.