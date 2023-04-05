99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

State DNR offers new payment options for parks, recreation areas, campgrounds

The DNR is modernizing payment systems to reduce risk of theft of payment envelopes collected on site, improve data security and improve safety of visitors and DNR staff.

Lake Carlos State Park offers camping and several recreational activities during the winter season.
Lake Carlos State Park offers camping and several recreational activities during the winter season. (File photo)
By Echo Press staff report
April 05, 2023 at 7:50 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is modernizing payment options in state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds by discontinuing the use of on-site self-payment collection boxes and expanding electronic payment options. This includes deploying an app for mobile devices called Yodel.

Yodel is currently available for some transactions in state parks, recreations areas and forest campgrounds. For information about Yodel, and a guide to the full suite of payment options available, visit the Parks and Trails payment options page ( mndnr.gov/state_parks/payment-options.html ). Products available to purchase via Yodel will expand throughout the summer camping season. Yodel is an addition to current payment options, which include in-person transactions at park offices and the online reservation system ( mndnr.gov/reservations ).

The DNR is modernizing payment systems to reduce risk of theft of payment envelopes collected on site, improve data security and improve safety of visitors and DNR staff.

Campsites in state forest campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campgrounds in state forests do not have staffed offices. Visitors should follow instructions on signs in campgrounds to pay camping fees via Yodel, or by mailing in the fees if payment via Yodel is not possible. As always, vehicle permits are not required for visitors to state forest campgrounds.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Parks and Trails payment options page ( mndnr.gov/state_parks/payment-options.html ) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Wake Up Alexandria to be held at Kalon Prep Academy on May 19
May 13, 2023 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Lotto.jpg
News
Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets at Big Ole on Monday, May 15
May 12, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
c0ea1f-20230510-derekshiploading106-2000.jpg
News
Ag exports critical to Minnesota in a changing world
May 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blades_3146.jpg
News
Tornado recovery is a painfully slow process for owners of Blade’s Store
May 12, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Storm damage1.jpg
Local
One year after Alexandria tornado, roofing, siding projects still going strong
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Court News
News
Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria
May 09, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson