State assessment scores released for Douglas County schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Student assessment scores in reading, math and science for Alexandria Public Schools are above the state averages.

However, scores for reading and science have been on a steady decline for the last few years. On the other hand, math scores, which were also steadily declining, saw an increase of more than 2%.

In a press release from Alexandria Public Schools, according to the state assessment scores released by the Minnesota Department of Education on August 24 , Alexandria Public Schools students continue to score above state averages in reading, math and science in percent of students who are proficient.

The state tests measure students’ learning of the state academic standards in reading, math and science. All students in grades 3 through 8 take the tests in reading and math, grade 10 students take a reading test, grade 11 students take a math test, and grades 5, 8 and students taking biology take the science test.

Students are assigned an achievement level based on their scale score. Students at the "meets and exceeds" achievement levels are considered proficient on the state assessment. These assessments are part of Minnesota’s educational accountability system.

The Minnesota Department of Education does not require students to demonstrate proficiency as a requirement for graduation.

“Minnesota’s statewide assessments represent a snapshot of student learning of the standards. These results are used as one part of a comprehensive system,” said Alexandria Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Darcy Josephson. “Our building leadership teams and district teams review the data to assist in developing strategies to meet the needs of students at Alexandria Public Schools.”

Darcy Josephson

According to the press release from the district, Alexandria students continue to outperform their state peers in math, including 56.6% of the students with valid scores being proficient. The state average was 45.5%.

Alexandria students also continue to outpace their state peers in reading, including 52.7% of the students with valid scores being proficient. The state average was 49.9%.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education’s website, which puts out a “Report Card” for all school districts, the Alexandria district as a whole had been steadily declining – until this year. The number of students who met the standards increased by 2.2%.

Here is a look at the data:



2018: 70.5% met the standards (1,544 students took the test)

2019: 65.5% met the standards (1,444 students took the test)

2020: N/A

2021: 54.7% met the standards (1,043 students took the test)

2022: 54.4% met the standards (1,083 students took the test)

2023: 56.6% met the standards (1,088 students took the test)

For the district reading test scores, there was once again a decline. according to the information from the MDE’s Report Card. Reading scores have also been declining the last few years.

Here’s a look at the data:



2018: 66.9% met the standards (1,492 students took the test)

2019: 65.7% met the standards (1,457 students took the test)

2020: N/A

2021: 56.6% met the standards (1,086 students took the test)

2022: 53.8% met the standards (1,099 students took the test)

2023: 52.7% met the standards (1,052 students took the test)

As for science, test scores were the same in both 2021 and 2022 – 43.4% with 365 students taking the science test in 2021 and 382 students taking it in 2022. The scores in 2018 and 2019 were similar to each other, but were higher than 2021 and 2022. There were 496 students in 2018 who took the test with 51.5% meeting the standards, while in 2019, there were 520 taking the test with 54.5% meeting the standards. In 2023, there were 342 students who took the test with 39.7% meeting the standards. This is a 14.8% decrease since 2019.

In the press release from Alexandria Public Schools, some data celebration points were shared, including the following:



A 6.7% increase in students proficient in math at Grade 5.

A 5.4% increase in students proficient in math at Grade 6.

A 5.8% increase in students proficient in reading at Grade 6.

A 3.9% increase in students proficient in reading at Grade 10.

A 4.5% increase in students proficient in science at Grade 5.

Brandon-Evansville School District

The Brandon-Evansville School District made small increases in all three testing areas this year.

The district's math score was 62.1% proficiency, up from 62% last year. A total of 167 students took the test this year, and 171 last year.

The district's reading score was 50.7% this year, up from 49.1% last year. A total of 144 students took the test this year, and 136 took it last year.

The district's science score was 55.6%, up from 54.5% last year. A total of 70 students took the test this year, and 61 took it last year.

Osakis School District

There was a slight increase in the math score of the Osakis School District , and a slight decrease in the reading and science scores.

The district's math score was 59.3% proficiency, up from 57.3% last year. A total of 262 students took the test this year, and 255 last year.

The district's reading score was 51.1% this year, down from 53.6% last year. A total of 227 students took the test this year, and 244 did last year.

The district's science score was 55.2% this year, down from 58.6% last year. A total of 107 students took the test this year, and 116 did last year.