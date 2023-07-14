Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

St. Cloud VA director announces retirement

Brent A. Thelen, PhD., has been director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System since September 2019.

Brent Thelen
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:08 AM

ST. CLOUD — On July 10, Brent A. Thelen, PhD., the director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System since September 2019, announced his retirement from VA service effective on Sept. 29, 2023.

In a statement to employees, Thelen said “After over 20 years in VA, several years in private sector manufacturing and almost ten years in the U.S. Air Force it’s time to place my family first.”

Thelen provided leadership and strategic guidance to a health care system with 388 multidisciplinary beds providing treatment in psychiatry, general medicine and extended care. The St. Cloud VA serves a population of over 38,000 Veterans per year in a 27-county area in central and west central Minnesota and includes the VA medical center in St. Cloud and three VA clinics located in Brainerd, Montevideo and Alexandria. The St. Cloud VA currently employs approximately 1,925 employees and operates with an annual budget of approximately $537 million.

During his tenure, Thelen focused on posturing the St. Cloud VA for change, establishing a Lean Management System to empower employees to focus on continuous improvement, oriented on an overall goal of ensuring high reliability in the safe delivery of health care. Thelen guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I arrived here in September 2019, I knew we wanted to continue to progress on the organization’s high reliability journey. I had no idea that a pandemic was around the corner and that it would consume the next three years of our lives, both at work and at home. However, through our team’s hard work and dedication, we’ve continued to deliver excellent care to our Veterans in the face of a pandemic and have made impressive strides on our high reliability journey and the St. Cloud Management System,” he said.

Thelen previously served as Interim Director, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Ga.; as Acting Deputy Network Director, VA Southeast Network, (VISN 7) in Duluth, Ga.; and as Director, Quality Management Systems/ISO Consultant Division QCD-ICD), Veterans Health Administration, in Denver, Colo.

Thelen is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a forward satellite/digital communication technician, and non-commissioned officer, from May 1983 to August 1992.

An acting director has not yet been announced.

