St. Cloud man charged in Ollie's, Walmart thefts in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — A St. Cloud man is facing six felony charges following alleged thefts from Ollie's Service and Walmart in Alexandria.

Scott Bernard Jacobson, 45, faces the following charges: Felony possession of stolen property, felony theft, felony motor vehicle theft, felony first degree driving while impaired, felony third degree burglary and a felony fifth degree controlled substance crime.

Jacobson also faces a gross misdemeanor and a misdemeanor charge.

On June 26, officers of the Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary report at Ollie's Service in Alexandria.

During the investigation it was discovered that the fence had been cut on the back part of the property and appeared to have been driven over with an all-terrain vehicle that was likely stolen from the fenced-in part of the premises, the statement of probable cause reads.

Stolen items include impacts, battery chargers, batteries, a riveter, a flashlight and impact drivers, for a total amount of approximately $4,400, the statement reads.

Laptops and other various office items were also discovered missing, the statement reads.

Blood was also found on the property, and DNA samples were taken and will be tested, the statement reads.

That evening, the owners of the stolen tools noticed some of the items were listed on Facebook Marketplace. The individual selling the tools appeared in the photos and was wearing the same color shirt as shown in the Ollie's surveillance footage, the statement reads.

On June 27, officers were able to make contact with Jacobson, who was selling the items, and he agreed to meet with them at the Walmart parking lot, the statement reads.

At this meeting, Jacobson allegedly admitted to stealing the ATV, which was parked in the woods north of Walmart, the statement reads.

The ATV keys were found in Jacobson's front pocket, and he further allegedly admitted he had broken into Ollie's and stole the tools, the statement reads.

Jacobson also allegedly admitted that the 2019 Hyundai Tucson he was driving was taken from somewhere in St. Cloud, and was later found to have been stolen from St. Cloud Auto Dealer, the statement reads.

Jacobson allegedly admitted that all the items he stole from Ollie's were in the vehicle, and many of them were lying in plain sight, the statement reads.

Jacobson also allegedly admitted to stealing an air conditioning unit and a gaming computer from Walmart, among other items, earlier in the day, the statement reads. The total amount stolen from Walmart is approximately $1,007, the statement reads.

Additionally, officers allegedly discovered a glass pipe from the driver's side of the door pocket which had a burnt substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine, the statement reads.

Two other meth pipes were observed in plain view of the vehicle Jacobson was driving, the statement reads.

A court date for Jacobson has not yet been posted.