Spring luncheon held at Alexandria Senior Center

The theme for the event was tea cups, and many of the attendees brought their own cups and shared where and how they acquired them.

There were lots of decorative tea cups on display during the spring luncheon at the Alexandria Senior Center, which took place Saturday, April 15.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
April 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM

ALEXANDRIA — It was a packed house for the spring luncheon at the Alexandria Senior Center on Saturday, April 15.

Jana Lapel speaks about the history of tea during the spring luncheon at the Alexandria Senior Center.
Also on the program was Jana Lapel, who gave a history of tea all in rhyme.

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
