Special recognition being planned for local caregivers

ALEXANDRIA — A Community Caring for Caregivers is partnering with other community entities to pay tribute to caregivers during the week of 9/11.

On Monday, Sept. 11, a special remembrance will be held on the lawn of the 3M plant adjacent to Highway 29 in Alexandria. This event is held annually in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed 2,996 people.

Scout Troop 496 will assist in covering the 3M lawn with American flags – 1 for every person who lost their life that day. The flags will be set up on Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone who would like to assist is welcome.

The Douglas County Honor Guard and Alexandria Fire Department will be part of the ceremony, as well as members of local law enforcement and numerous other response teams from throughout Douglas County.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with presentations of the color guard taking place at 8:55 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. – the approximate times when the two towers of the World Trade Center collapsed. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Also new to this year’s event is the opportunity for individuals to write messages of support for local responders. Banners will be set up at the 3M site for the Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, Life Link III, and Alomere Health. These banners will be available for signing at the morning event and throughout the day. Banners will also be posted in the communities of Brandon, Carlos, Evansville, Forada, Garfield, Kensington, Leaf Valley, Millerville, Miltona, and Osakis for local residents to write messages of support to their responders.

Everyone is encouraged to show support for your community caregivers.