Smokey Timbers Camp releases summer schedule of events

MILTONA — Smokey Timbers, the 21.3 acre lakeside retreat nestled on 550 feet on the shores of Lake Miltona, has announced its summer schedule of events.

The highlights of Smokey Timbers summer schedule include:

Educational mini-camps

These curated programs offer participants the opportunity to explore nature, wildlife, sustainability, and more. From outdoor experiments to workshops, these mini-camps foster curiosity and are just plain fun. Mini-camps are planned for kids through adults and include: How to catch a musky; Needle felting a chickadee; Felting soap; Crocheting a rag rug; Catching fish on Lake Miltona with Joe Scegura; Adult and child first aid; 3D printing demo; Author Scott Rykken and the story of his book, "Once Upon a Loon;" Woodcarving; and a full moon SUP tour.

Smokey Timbers Camp charges a nominal fee, and all class materials are provided. Check smokeytimbers.org for class descriptions, times, dates, costs, and registration.

Weekly FIKA gathering

Embrace the Swedish tradition of FIKA at Smokey Timbers Camp's weekly gathering, which features a blend of conversation, coffee and delectable treats. Whether you seek a moment of relaxation, engaging discussions or simply connect with fellow lake enthusiasts, FIKA is the perfect setting to catch up with your neighbors and enjoy occasional featured speakers. FIKA takes place on Wednesdays in June, July, and Aug. at 10 a.m. on the deck.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the events, Smokey Timbers Camp offers a range of facilities that cater to all ages and interests. The camp is available for youth and family groups to rent. Visitors are invited to explore the following offerings:

Paddle boats: Glide across the crystal-clear waters of Lake Miltona in paddle boats, embracing the tranquil beauty of the surroundings.

Canoes: Embark on an adventure and navigate the picturesque lake.

Paddle boards: Experience the thrill of stand-up paddle boarding, a perfect activity for both beginners and experienced water enthusiasts.

Yurts: Immerse yourself in nature with our rentable yurts, offering a unique and comfortable camping experience.

Bunkhouse: Ideal for special events or group gatherings, the bunkhouse provides a cozy retreat and a memorable setting for celebrations.

For more information about the events, facilities and booking options at Smokey Timbers, visit smokeytimbers.org . You can find Smokey Timbers at 15567 Smokey Timbers Road NW, Miltona, MN.