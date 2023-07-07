Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Small change changes lives with REA’s Operation Round Up

REA Operation Round Up Recipients June 2023.JPEG
Pictured are representatives of some of the organizations that received Operation Round Up grants in June.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:21 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up Trust Board recently approved $11,590 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

REA’s Operation Round Up Trust Board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 23 grant applications and distributed funds to 21 projects and programs this past quarter.

Community-based projects and programs have received over $1.2 million since the program's inception in 2003. On average, participating REA members contribute $6.05 for the year. Proof that small change adds up. Best of all, 95% of all funds collected are distributed as grants.

Fire departments and first responders: Osakis Fire Department – tools for rescue truck ($1,100).

Youth: Starbuck Police Department – Kids Safety Camp ($1,000); Alexandria Area High School Trap Team ($250); Osakis Trap Team ($250); Runestone Area Education District – wheelchair swing ($1,260); Alex Brush & Palette Club - youth art fair ($280) and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary School – band instruments ($600).

Community: Bethel Memorial Cemetery – maintenance ($300); Bethel Cemetery Association – maintenance ($300); Trysil Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association – maintenance ($300); Alexandria Rotary Club – concert series ($750); Garfield Community Club – Garfield Days ($300); Van Loon Cemetery Association – maintenance ($300); Bohemian Independent Cemetery – maintenance ($300); St. Paul’s Cemetery – maintenance ($300); Let’s Go Fishing (Alexandra Area Lakes) – AED for pontoons ($1,000); VFW Coffee & Donuts for Veterans ($500); Selective TV - equipment ($500); Grant County Historical Society – community play ($500); Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County – construction equipment ($500) and Life Connections – car seat program ($1,000).

The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is Aug.11. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.

Runestone Electric Association serves over 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd counties.

By Echo Press staff report
