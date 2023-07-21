Short-term ramp closure west of Alexandria begins July 24

ALEXANDRIA — Starting Monday, July 24, the eastbound on-ramp at the Interstate 94/Highway 114 interchange will close for one week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Motorists will be detoured to Highway 27 to eastbound I-94.

Crews will be making repairs at the ramp in preparation for the upcoming concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94.

Currently, I-94 is reduced to one lane in both directions in this area, as crews install traffic control devices and crossovers for the upcoming project. Once the crossovers are in place by the end of July, westbound traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin work on westbound I-94. Through early October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, located west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/ .

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.