Settlement may be 'close' in case against former Alexandria police chief

ALEXANDRIA — A continuance was granted in the case of former Alexandria police chief Richard Wyffels last week.

An omnibus hearing had been scheduled for Friday, June 2, but was continued at the request of the state.

According to the request for a continuance, it was written that the state "received an offer" from the defense.

"Both parties have been in resolution discussions for the last several months and believe we are close to settling this matter," the document reads. "This case involves several direct and indirect victims that are government officials. Given that, the state needs additional time to meet with these individuals as well as several department heads to review the agreement's parameters."

A new hearing date has not been listed as of press time.

Wyffels has been charged by complaint with felony theft by swindle.

He is accused of purchasing $65,724 worth of items that were missing from the police department, according to the complaint.

Wyffels served as chief beginning Oct. 31, 2006, and retired on Sept. 30, 2020.