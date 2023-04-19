99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senate District 9 legislators to host town hall meeting about education

The legislators encourage local residents to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns at the event, which will take place in Dalton.

By Echo Press staff report
April 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM

ST. PAUL — Senate District 9 legislators, including Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, Rep. Tom Murphy, R-Underwood, and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, are co-hosting a townhall meeting on Saturday, April 29 in Dalton.

Murphy and Rasmusson represent part of Douglas County.

The town hall will be focused on education and parental rights.

The legislators encourage local residents to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Dalton Community Center, 114 Main St E W, Dalton, MN 56324.

