Senate District 9 legislators to host town hall meeting about education

ST. PAUL — Senate District 9 legislators, including Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, Rep. Tom Murphy, R-Underwood, and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, are co-hosting a townhall meeting on Saturday, April 29 in Dalton.

Murphy and Rasmusson represent part of Douglas County.

The town hall will be focused on education and parental rights.

The legislators encourage local residents to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Dalton Community Center, 114 Main St E W, Dalton, MN 56324.