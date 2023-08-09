Sen. Torrey Westrom addresses ag issues at Farmfest panel

REDWOOD FALLS — State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, recently had the opportunity to join the Minnesota Farmfest panel on Perspectives on Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Policy Issues .

Below are a few video clips of Westrom’s remarks, compiled by his media relations specialist, along with corresponding statements on key topics.

Westrom on land use for green energy :

“A hot topic of our conversation was land use for green energy such as solar and wind farms. This is an issue I have heard about from more and more farmers and ag landowners. I believe there is still a lot of room for discussion, but I am suggesting that we target land being taken out of ag production for conservation purposes. If Legacy and tax dollars are already going into these acres, it makes sense to use this type of land as a priority to place renewable energy systems on this land and not on prime farmland, as much as possible.”

Westrom on the importance of rural broadband :

“This session, we passed a significant rural broadband bill. Broadband is a real equalizer, and we have less than 8% of the state to connect to reliable internet. We can get that job done and bring a lot of economic development opportunities to rural Minnesota.”

“In many cases, broadband has been part of the rural renaissance of people moving back to small communities because they can work from home, they can visit their doctor from their home. If they have high-speed internet, they can do jobs that they couldn't do 10 and 20 years ago.”

Westrom on Minnesota’s corporate farm law :

“A critical ag issue that I believe we need to discuss is our corporate farm law and not having foreign ownership of meat packing plants. Let's look at having Americans own the food supply so we can control our destiny. We need to talk about this more seriously if we're really worried and concerned about controlling our future and our food supply.”