Rural Finance Authority declares emergency due to winter weather

The declaration allows eligible farmers to apply for zero-interest loans.

EP Agriculture
By Echo Press staff report
April 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Rural Finance Authority Board has declared an emergency for all 87 counties in the State of Minnesota in response to this winter’s excessive snow and winds. This makes zero-interest Disaster Recovery Loans available for Minnesota farmers whose operations have sustained physical property damage or loss of livestock since January 2023.

“The RFA Board’s declaration is an important step in helping Minnesota farmers affected by the extreme weather we’ve experienced this winter,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said in a press release. “I encourage those who have endured damages to explore these zero-interest loans, especially if you were not insured or were underinsured.”

The Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers affordable financing to clean up, repair, or replace farm structures and replace livestock that may have been destroyed due to high winds and the weight of snow, sleet, and ice this year. The funds are available to farmers for expenses not covered by insurance.

Eligible farmers will work with their local lender to secure the loans from the RFA.

More information, including full eligibility requirements, can be found on the Disaster Recovery Loan Program webpage .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
