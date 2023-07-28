Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Roundabout at intersection of County Road 45 and 82 on pace to open by fair time

The weather and existing conditions have been favorable to get project done on time.

Roundabout near YMCA in Alexandria
A Douglas County truck drives through the roundabout under construction on County Road 82 near the YMCA in Alexandria on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Work on the roundabout was suspended for the day because the construction crew had to finish up a job at another location.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:12 AM

ALEXANDRIA — One more roundabout in Alexandria should be finished and opened within the next few weeks.

According to Tim Erickson, Douglas County Public Works director, the roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 45 and 82 near the Alexandria Area YMCA is still expected to be done by the time the Douglas County Fair opens on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Roundabout.JPG
There is a bit more to do, he said, including finishing up the concrete, paving the roadway, shaping the landscaping and striping and signing. As soon as the concrete is done, Erickson said there will be just a couple more weeks of work left.

EricksonTim20.jpg
Tim Erickson

Erickson said that when crews have been digging to put in the various pipes for water and sewer and other amenities, they have been digging in sand instead of clay, which makes for easier excavation. These existing conditions, along with the weather, have really helped to keep the project on schedule, he said.

"We are on pace to be finished before the start of the fair," he said.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
