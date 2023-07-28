Roundabout at intersection of County Road 45 and 82 on pace to open by fair time

ALEXANDRIA — One more roundabout in Alexandria should be finished and opened within the next few weeks.

According to Tim Erickson, Douglas County Public Works director, the roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 45 and 82 near the Alexandria Area YMCA is still expected to be done by the time the Douglas County Fair opens on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

There is a bit more to do, he said, including finishing up the concrete, paving the roadway, shaping the landscaping and striping and signing. As soon as the concrete is done, Erickson said there will be just a couple more weeks of work left.

Tim Erickson

Erickson said that when crews have been digging to put in the various pipes for water and sewer and other amenities, they have been digging in sand instead of clay, which makes for easier excavation. These existing conditions, along with the weather, have really helped to keep the project on schedule, he said.

"We are on pace to be finished before the start of the fair," he said.