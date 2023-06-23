Rollover crash happens near Evansville on Friday morning

EVANSVILLE — A rollover crash occurred near Evansville on the morning of June 23.

According to information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a BMW passenger car were traveling westbound on Interstate 94 when they collided, and the BMW rolled into the north side ditch.

The crash happened at mile marker 86 near Evansville.

The driver of the semi, William Hayer, 59, of Hoffman, was not injured. Information on the other driver, who is 18 years old and from Calgary, Canada, is expected to be released by noon on June 24.

Other agencies involved were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire, Ashby Ambulance and Life Flight.