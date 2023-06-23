Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Rollover crash happens near Evansville on Friday morning

The driver of the semi was not injured. Information on the other driver, who is 18 years old, is expected to be released by noon on June 24.

I94 roll over .jpg
A state trooper and Douglas County sheriff's deputies work the scene of a rollover in a field off of Interstate 94 Friday morning, June 23.
Lynn Mounsdon / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 2:40 PM

EVANSVILLE — A rollover crash occurred near Evansville on the morning of June 23.

According to information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a BMW passenger car were traveling westbound on Interstate 94 when they collided, and the BMW rolled into the north side ditch.

The crash happened at mile marker 86 near Evansville.

The driver of the semi, William Hayer, 59, of Hoffman, was not injured. Information on the other driver, who is 18 years old and from Calgary, Canada, is expected to be released by noon on June 24.

Other agencies involved were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire, Ashby Ambulance and Life Flight.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
EP Alexandria School News.jpg
News
Alexandria superintendent wants to hear concerns from parents, wants to work together for the future
June 23, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria
June 22, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
blotter pic for web.jpg
News
Law Enforcement Blotter: June 12-15
June 22, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Letters
Letters
Letter: Understanding diversity, equity and inclusion
June 22, 2023 02:09 PM
EP Court News
News
Complaint alleges sexual assault on Alexandria school bus
June 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Post 87 splits with Perham; Kuhnau blasts 2 homers in one game
June 23, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
ArtMkt DonnyBrang.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Donnie Brang to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
June 23, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report