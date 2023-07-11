Ribbon cutting ceremony held for community mural in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday, July 8, to commemorate the completion of the community mural in Alexandria.

The mural can be seen on one of the old UBC buildings along Second Avenue. The building is currently owned by Jo Hvezda of Real Estate by Jo, who donated the use of the building for the mural.

The community mural features images of lake life familiar to area residents. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

The mural was painted by community members, who completed 30- by 30-inch squares that made up the overall picture.

Kristin Allen of New London, from Greenwater Garage, worked with local artists Chalsey Falk and Naomi Bjorklund, to create the image using the gridding technique.

Loons are among the images depicted in Alexandria's community mural, which was dedicated on Saturday. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Funding for this project has been made possible by a Blandin Foundation Grant and local businesses. Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, included the funding for the project in the Blandin grant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea to paint the mural came from Sandy Susag and Mimi Seykora, two local art enthusiasts.