Ribbon cutting ceremony held for community mural in Alexandria

The mural can be seen on one of the old UBC buildings along Second Avenue.

Mural 1.jpg
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday for the community mural, located across the street from Big Ole Park.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 10:04 AM

ALEXANDRIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday, July 8, to commemorate the completion of the community mural in Alexandria.

The mural can be seen on one of the old UBC buildings along Second Avenue. The building is currently owned by Jo Hvezda of Real Estate by Jo, who donated the use of the building for the mural.

Mural 2.jpg
The community mural features images of lake life familiar to area residents.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

The mural was painted by community members, who completed 30- by 30-inch squares that made up the overall picture.

Kristin Allen of New London, from Greenwater Garage, worked with local artists Chalsey Falk and Naomi Bjorklund, to create the image using the gridding technique.

Mural 3.jpg
Loons are among the images depicted in Alexandria's community mural, which was dedicated on Saturday.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Funding for this project has been made possible by a Blandin Foundation Grant and local businesses. Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, included the funding for the project in the Blandin grant.

The idea to paint the mural came from Sandy Susag and Mimi Seykora, two local art enthusiasts.

Mural 4.jpg
The community mural in Alexandria was completed by volunteers who each painted 30- by 30-inch squares.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
