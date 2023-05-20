Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA

ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County HRA has announced approval of funding through Minnesota Housing for $173,127 for the Bridges Rental Assistance Program.

The DCHRA was one of 17 agencies selected for approval, representing a total of $9,960,149, which will provide much needed rental assistance for singles and families whose head of household has a diagnosed mental illness.

Bridges operates as a partnership between the housing agency and a local mental health entity, behavioral health service agency/agencies, and partners providing housing stabilization services that provide connections to housing supports and mental health services to participants.

These funds bridge the gap until the household can enter the Housing Choice Voucher Program and help integrate people with mental illness into the community by providing them with secure housing. Priority use of these funds are households leaving institutions or experiencing homelessness. Household income cannot exceed 50% of the area median income at the time of admission.

For applications, or referrals, contact the DCHRA’s Special Programs staff at 320-460-8650 or email specialprograms@douglascountyhra.org.