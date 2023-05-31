Remembering those who served

ALEXANDRIA — On Monday morning, Veterans Memorial Park was filled with people paying their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Veterans Memorial Day Program was held in the park on May 29, following the Memorial Day parade.

"Memorial Day reminds us that we should never take our liberties and freedoms for granted," said the Rev. Sammy McKay of New Life Christian Church, who gave the address at the ceremony. "Memorial Day helps us to recall once again the costs and the freedoms that are so precious to the republic, and Memorial Day helps us to recall the stories of those who served, sacrificed and gave so much."

The All-Services Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute at the Memorial Day program Monday morning in Alexandria. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

The grand marshal of the parade was Staff Sgt. Maurice Peterson, along with his wife, Grace.

The names of the new veterans listed at the park were also read.

Carley Yeats sang the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute was given at the end of the program, as well.

Other participants included members of American Legion Post 87, VFW Post 936 and Auxiliary, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1409.