99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Remembering those who served

The Memorial Day Program was held in the park on May 29, following the Memorial Day parade.

Memorial Day 1.jpg
Everyone in Veterans Memorial Park stands at attention as taps is played during a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 7:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — On Monday morning, Veterans Memorial Park was filled with people paying their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Veterans Memorial Day Program was held in the park on May 29, following the Memorial Day parade.

"Memorial Day reminds us that we should never take our liberties and freedoms for granted," said the Rev. Sammy McKay of New Life Christian Church, who gave the address at the ceremony. "Memorial Day helps us to recall once again the costs and the freedoms that are so precious to the republic, and Memorial Day helps us to recall the stories of those who served, sacrificed and gave so much."

Memorial Day 2.jpg
The All-Services Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute at the Memorial Day program Monday morning in Alexandria.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

The grand marshal of the parade was Staff Sgt. Maurice Peterson, along with his wife, Grace.

The names of the new veterans listed at the park were also read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carley Yeats sang the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute was given at the end of the program, as well.

Other participants included members of American Legion Post 87, VFW Post 936 and Auxiliary, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1409.

Memorial Day 3.jpg
A large American flag was on display next to Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria on Monday.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
Historic award.jpg
News
Douglas County Historical Society earns awards for cemetery restoration
May 30, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
InclusionNetworkLogo.jpg
News
Inclusion Network rebrands, wants to break barriers, honor differences
May 30, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Fire 1
News
Don't burn in Douglas County on Sunday, May 28
May 28, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Froemming_BEgraduation.JPG
Community
31 students turn their tassels during Brandon-Evansville graduation
May 27, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Inukshuk 003.jpg
Community
Brandon couple builds an inukshuk in their yard with help of their neighbors
May 27, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
DSC_0998.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana
May 30, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier