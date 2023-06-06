Public input taken for state highway projects in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house where people could offer input on two long-range projects being proposed for Douglas County.

The first of these projects is a corridor study along Highway 29 from Eighth to 18th Avenue, to evaluate improvements that can be made, and to examine future transportation and mobility needs. The second project is a Third Avenue pedestrian study that stretches from Broadway to Nokomis.

The open house was held Tuesday, May 23, at the Douglas County Public Works Building in Alexandria.

The goals for the Highway 29 study is to balance the needs of all users, to manage access, to improve local street access and to identify signaling needs.

According to a presentation provided to the Echo Press, comment cards show that the people who filled them out don't want parking lanes that are too narrow, do want a dedicated space for bicycles, are not in favor of roundabouts and don't need on-street parking.

Additional survey results revealed that participants are not comfortable with narrowing the corridor or with medians, and do not think trails would work in that area.

Most of the comments at the open house were related to signals and access, said Mary Safgren, planning director for MnDOT District 4.

Attendees also wanted to know what the next step of the project will be.

"The next step for that one will be, we want to do additional (traffic) counts at 18th, but it's under construction, and also, because of the amount of construction that's taking place in the area … that's affecting people's traffic patterns," Safgren said.

The project has a tentative 2028 completion date, Safgren said.

For more information about the Highway 29 project, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d4/projects/hwy298thave/ .

Third Avenue

The purpose of the Third Avenue study is to look at pedestrian safety and identify connections for people walking, biking and rolling along and across Highway 29.

Data analysis and early community engagement has been completed on the project, according to a presentation shared with the Echo Press. Some pedestrian alternatives for the corridor have also been developed.

Takeaways from the public engagement segment include an uncomfortable pedestrian environment, and worry about speeding drivers and driver behavior, the presentation read.

The spectrum of options ranges from corridor simplification that uses bollards and other low-cost improvements to limit turning and crossing movements for motor vehicles, to a grade-separated crossing in the form of a bridge or tunnel.

"The comments we heard (at the open house), they liked the underpass," Safgren said. "They felt like that was a good option. And they felt that the underpass and the crossing improvements shouldn't be an either/or. They thought it worked together well."

Other possible considerations are 4-3 lane conversions, medians and crossing islands, crosswalk lighting, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons, the presentation read.

Safgren said that safety funding has been received for Fiscal Year 2025, and a consultant will be hired soon to do more studying and talk with businesses in the area.

"We're not saying this is what we're going to do," Safgren said. "We're going to have to work with the city, businesses and residents in the next steps of the process."

For more information about the Third Avenue project, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d4/projects/hwy293rdave/ .