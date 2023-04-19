Proposed feedlot expansion in Douglas County to get another public hearing

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The approval of a conditional use permit allowing an existing feedlot in Holmes City Township to expand from 67 animal units to 299 animal units is being sent back to the Planning Advisory Commission for another public hearing.

Douglas County Feedlot Program Coordinator Mark Koep and Douglas County Land and Resource Management Director Dave Rush presented information to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners at the Tuesday, April 18, board meeting.

Instead of approving or rejecting the conditional use permit, which is being sought by Landon Craig, owner of the farm, the commissioners decided to send it back for another public hearing as some landowners who live nearby didn’t feel they were notified in a timely manner about the first public hearing.

Rush explained that notices are sent out 10 days prior to the public hearing per state statute. People living within a half-mile of the property are notified, he said, adding that he knows property owners who live beyond that half-mile have concerns about the operation as he has received phone calls, emails and letters.

Commissioner Shane Schmidt asked Rush if there was a way to change the 10-day period to 15 days as he said that because of the post office being short-staffed, the mail has been a little slow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rush said state statute says it is 10 days, but that it could possibly be changed. He said he could look into it, but that it would have to be a board decision and that many other factors would have to be considered.

He also said that he hopes to have the public hearing at the next Planning Advisory Commission meeting, which is set for Tuesday, May 9.

Commissioner Keith Englund said he feels the planning commissioner does a wonderful job and that the county should go by what they say. However, he said the biggest complaint he has heard from the public about this conditional use permit is that people were not notified soon enough about the first public hearing.

He made the motion to send it back to the planning commission for another public hearing.

In the information Koep provided, he said that this farm has been around since the 1950s. It has been mostly swine, he said, but there has been some beef cattle, as well. He also noted that it has been registered with the county since 2000.

He also said that he has worked with the landowner on some issues that had been brought to his attention about runoff. Koep said they came up with a plan to help him be compliant with the rules and regulations.

Rush said at the first public hearing, there were neighboring property owners who voiced their concerns about the potential for odor. With any animal agriculture operation, there is going to be manure and manure obviously produces odor, he said. He also added that there were also concerns for pollution in the water from runoff.

Rush said, however, that the renovation of this feedlot, if the conditional use permit is granted for expansion, is going to make significant improvements to the existing operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the public hearing is rescheduled, notices will once again be sent out 10 days in advance and the notification is also listed in the newspaper. Additionally, Planning Advisory Commission meetings are listed on the county’s calendar on its website.

In other action

The commissioners approved the following other items:

