Progress on the roundabouts at the I-94/Highway 27 interchange

Concrete paving was completed at the westbound ramps, and crews wrapped up paving at the eastbound ramps Tuesday, June 20.

Roundabout.jpg
Concrete paving finished up at the westbound roundabout last week.
Contributed photo / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:40 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Lots of significant progress has taken place at the Interstate 94/Highway 27 interchange. Concrete paving was completed at the westbound ramps (westbound roundabout), and crews wrapped up paving at the eastbound ramps (eastbound roundabout) Tuesday, June 20.

While the concrete cures, crews will be finishing installing sidewalks and will begin shaping the shoulders to get them ready for paving this week. In addition, the electrical contractor is on-site, getting bases and wires ready for the lighting installation.

The interchange is expected to reopen in early July.

Construction.jpg
The last section of the eastbound roundabout paving was completed this week.
Contributed photo / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Completed work

  • Storm sewer replacements (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)
  • Concrete paving (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Upcoming schedule

  • Sidewalk installation (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)
  • Shoulder work and shoulder paving (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)
  • Turf establishment (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Detour information

Depending on your direction of travel, you'll use I-94 as part of the detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46:

  • To Highway 27 westbound: From I-94, use Exit 97 for Highway 114 south to Highway 27.
  • To Alexandria or County Road 46: From I-94, use Exit 103 for Highway 29 north on Broadway and to County Road 46/34th Avenue.
  • To County Road 45: Take County Road 46/34th Avenue to Nevada Street and Latoka Lane SW.

The work is isolated to the interchange ramps, so residents, businesses and visitors will always be able to access driveways and entrances on Highway 27 and County Roads 45/46 up to the work zone.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
