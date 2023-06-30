Progress on the roundabouts at the I-94/Highway 27 interchange

ALEXANDRIA — Lots of significant progress has taken place at the Interstate 94/Highway 27 interchange. Concrete paving was completed at the westbound ramps (westbound roundabout), and crews wrapped up paving at the eastbound ramps (eastbound roundabout) Tuesday, June 20.

While the concrete cures, crews will be finishing installing sidewalks and will begin shaping the shoulders to get them ready for paving this week. In addition, the electrical contractor is on-site, getting bases and wires ready for the lighting installation.

The interchange is expected to reopen in early July.

The last section of the eastbound roundabout paving was completed this week. Contributed photo / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Completed work

Storm sewer replacements (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Concrete paving (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Upcoming schedule

Sidewalk installation (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Shoulder work and shoulder paving (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Turf establishment (eastbound and westbound roundabouts)

Detour information

Depending on your direction of travel, you'll use I-94 as part of the detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46:

To Highway 27 westbound: From I-94, use Exit 97 for Highway 114 south to Highway 27.

To Alexandria or County Road 46: From I-94, use Exit 103 for Highway 29 north on Broadway and to County Road 46/34th Avenue.

To County Road 45: Take County Road 46/34th Avenue to Nevada Street and Latoka Lane SW.

The work is isolated to the interchange ramps, so residents, businesses and visitors will always be able to access driveways and entrances on Highway 27 and County Roads 45/46 up to the work zone.