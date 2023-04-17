Procession for fallen Pope County sheriff's deputy draws hundreds to Glenwood, Minnesota

GLENWOOD — Hundreds of people, including law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel, lined the street as the procession for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen proceeded into Glenwood on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He died at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood following an incident in Cyrus on Saturday, April 15.

Owen, another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were shot while responding to a domestic call.

Crowds of people line the streets Monday morning, April 17, 2023, in downtown Glenwood in a show of support for fallen Deputy Josh Owen. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Glenwood resident Linda Jenson was one of many supporters who came to watch the procession.

She said, “I think right across the street from us were law enforcement families who were all hugging. Just seeing that was making me tear up. So emotional. The community support was so amazing. And just to watch law enforcement vehicles one after another after another. So powerful!”

A procession of law enforcement vehicles stretches up the hill Monday, April 17, 2023, in Glenwood in honor of Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed Saturday responding to a domestic incident. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

A flag hanging from a Glenwood Fire Department truck honors Deputy Josh Owen during a procession on Monday, April 17, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

People stand with their hands over their hearts in honor of fallen Deputy Josh Owen on Monday, April 17, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press