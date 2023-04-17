99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Procession for fallen Pope County sheriff's deputy draws hundreds to Glenwood, Minnesota

A procession brought the body of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen back to his home community of Glenwood on Monday morning.

Procession for deputy Josh Owen
A procession carrying the body of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen makes its way through downtown Glenwood on Monday, April 17, 2023, after returning from the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Ramsey.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
April 17, 2023

GLENWOOD — Hundreds of people, including law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel, lined the street as the procession for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen proceeded into Glenwood on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He died at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood following an incident in Cyrus on Saturday, April 15.

Owen, another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were shot while responding to a domestic call.

Procession for Deputy Josh Owen in Glenwood
Crowds of people line the streets Monday morning, April 17, 2023, in downtown Glenwood in a show of support for fallen Deputy Josh Owen.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Glenwood resident Linda Jenson was one of many supporters who came to watch the procession.

She said, “I think right across the street from us were law enforcement families who were all hugging. Just seeing that was making me tear up. So emotional. The community support was so amazing. And just to watch law enforcement vehicles one after another after another. So powerful!”

Procession for Josh Owen
A procession of law enforcement vehicles stretches up the hill Monday, April 17, 2023, in Glenwood in honor of Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed Saturday responding to a domestic incident.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Flag over procession route
A flag hanging from a Glenwood Fire Department truck honors Deputy Josh Owen during a procession on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Procession for Deputy Josh Owen
People stand with their hands over their hearts in honor of fallen Deputy Josh Owen on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Procession for Deputy Josh Owen
Members of the Glenwood Fire Department stand along the procession route in honor of Deputy Josh Owen who was killed in the line of duty.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Procession for deputy Josh Owen
'A senseless act': 3 law enforcement officers shot Saturday in west-central Minnesota, one fatally
It has been reported that Deputy Josh Owen was killed on his 44th birthday.
April 16, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
deputiesmerrillowen
Minnesota
Pope County deputy killed on birthday, 2 other officers shot, including Thief River Falls native
The Pope County Sheriff's deputies and a Starbuck police officer were shot while trying to arrest a domestic violence suspect in Cyrus, Minnesota.
April 16, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson

