News

PrimeWest Health launches grant effort to improve health care locally

For more information and to apply, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities.

EP Health
BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — PrimeWest Health, a locally owned and governed local health plan, announces the release of a Request for Proposals for awarding up to $2.5 million in grants as part of its Community Reinvestment Program.

This initiative will award grants to health care and human services providers, community-based organizations, and county agencies for projects and programs that will help improve the health and social well-being of PrimeWest Health members. For more information and to apply, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities .

PrimeWest Health has reinvested over $18 million in grants to local organizations. Grant dollars have been used to build and expand access to dental and behavioral health care, improve rural non-emergency medical transportation, enhance long-term services and supports for seniors, expand affordable housing stabilization services, develop diverse and inclusive workforces, provide support to people experiencing family stress or trauma, and implement support services that address social determinants of health.

“As we’re owned by the counties we serve, reinvesting our financial surpluses in our rural communities to improve residents’ health is a core value for PrimeWest Health. Our health plan members are our friends, our family, and our neighbors. Their health is our highest priority,” Jim Przybilla, PrimeWest Health CEO, said in a press release. “We’re excited to see what types of programs and projects will be proposed to help them live healthier, fuller lives.”

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
