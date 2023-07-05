Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Management moves forward with new Environmental Center

ALEXANDRIA — Foundation work on the new Environmental Center at Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Management in Alexandria is expected to start next month.

According to Nathan Reinbold, PDSWM environmental programs manager, the building will be erected and enclosed before winter to allow for the interior work to be completed during the winter months. The new Environmental Center would be located to the east of the current waste-to-energy facility with access to it from Nokomis Street.

Steve Vrchota, executive director of Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Management , said the facility, which opened in 1987, received $12.8 million in matching funds from the State and that PDSWM has secured almost $7 million in local bonding as a match.

Administration worked with the governor’s office and the House and Senate to secure the funding through the Capital Assistance Program.

“We are working to move forward this construction season,” said Vrchota. “The Phase 2 money includes money to finish the Environmental Center and other pieces of the project.”

Reinbold said operations at the new facility are expected to start in late summer of 2024.

A drawing supplied by Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Managment shows the site plan for the facility. Drawing courtesy of Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Management

Construction of the new Material Recovery Facility is expected to occur during operations of the existing MRF, said Reinbold.

He noted that the construction should start two to three months after the work on the Environmental Center begins next month.

The new MRF should be operational, he said, by October of 2024.

According to an Echo Press article published in August 2022 , the fully drive-through Environmental Center would be able to accept single sort recycling, cardboard recycling, electronics/appliance recycling, motor oil/filter/vegetable oil recycling, bulky materials, scrap metal, household hazardous waste and more in a climate controlled setting using excess heat/energy generated at the neighboring Resource Recovery Facility.

Other features of the new space would include a large community gathering space with bathrooms and kitchenette for hosting community/joint powers board/staff and training functions and an expanded reuse room and fix-it, refurbishment space, plastic reuse and hands-on learning lab space.

Additionally, there would be four public access electric vehicle charging stations, outdoor learning space and self-guided waste/recycling trail featuring interactive self-guided tours of the entire Resource Recovery and Recycling Campus, according to the PDSWM website.