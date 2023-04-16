'A senseless act': 3 law enforcement officers shot Saturday in west-central Minnesota, one fatally

GLENWOOD — A Pope County sheriff's deputy has died and two other officers were shot Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Deputy Josh Owen died on Saturday, April 15, at the Glacial Ridge Hospital here after being shot in the town of Cyrus . Pope County Deputy Brody Merrill of Forada and a Starbuck police officer were also shot in the incident but are expected to be OK.

An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn. Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department

Information about Owen and the incident were provided by officials at a press conference on Sunday, April 16, in Glenwood.

"Our sympathies and love are with Deputy Josh Owen's family, and the families of the other deputies and officers involved," said Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley. "Our community partners, Glacial Ridge Hospital staff, EMTs, and all other public safety first responders near and far that have assisted during this difficult time have our deepest gratitude."

Pope County Sheriff's Deputies Brody Merrill (left) and Joshua Owen (right). Submitted Photos

Riley continued, "Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature. He leaves behind a wife and a son. He loved his family, his brotherhood and his community. Deputy Owen served the Pope County Sheriff's Office for nearly 12 years, and also served his country in the United States military."

It has been reported that Owen was killed on his 44th birthday.

Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley addresses journalists at a press conference held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Scott Mueller, deputy superintendent of investigations for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that while the investigation is still in the very early stages, more details will be released in the coming days.

What Mueller could say was that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 15, the two deputies and one police officer responded to a domestic assault at an apartment on the 4000 block of Stroman Street in Cyrus.

After some initial investigation, a man was informed that he was under arrest for domestic assault, whereupon he drew a firearm and immediately began shooting at officers, Mueller said.

"In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the man and all three officers were struck," Mueller said. "Lifesaving efforts were given to Deputy Owen and the male subject. The male subject died at the scene. Deputy Owen was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital, where he later died."

Merrill was treated at the hospital and released, while the Starbuck police officer was hurt, but not hospitalized, it has been reported.

Merrill's family released this statement: "Brody is OK physically, he's hurt but going to be OK, but he's devastated. One of his best friends died tonight."

Flags are half-staff on the lawn of the Pope County Courthouse following an incident in which a deputy was shot and killed. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

The BCA mobile crime lab sits outside an apartment house in Cyrus where three law enforcement officers were shot April 15, 2023. Matt Henson / WDAY

The BCA recovered a handgun that was previously located near the male subject, and numerous cartridge casings, among other evidence, Mueller said.

All of the officers present were wearing body cameras, which captured video during the incident, and will be released at the appropriate time, Mueller said.

"The BCA is committed to ensuring a thorough, transparent investigation into this incident," Mueller said. "The BCA would also like to reiterate to the public to please respect the privacy of all those involved."

Riley also thanked the other agencies involved.

According to posts on social media, Owen was a K9 officer, a veteran and an avid scuba diver.

Owen and Merrill were among four people honored in March by the Glenwood Police Department for their efforts to save a person from a burning building in Glenwood in November 2022.

Merrill and police officer Cody Rupert received the Life Saving Award for entering a burning house and pulling an unconscious person to safety, saving his life. Owen and EMS Director Greg Meyers received the Distinguished Service Award for their calm as they began medical care for the person who had been in the house and for their colleagues who were struggling to breathe.

Expressions of condolences on social media came from law enforcement organizations and individuals across the Midwest and the nation. They came from organizations large and small.

From Lowry, Minn., First Responders: “Thank you Josh for your care, compassion, protection and selflessness. You will NEVER be forgotten. Godspeed!”

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association posted on Facebook, “God bless Deputy Owen, the additional wounded and responding officers, the local departments, and every police officer who dedicates their days to keeping us safe. Our law enforcement family is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Deputy Owen, and for the families of the three officers.

“This killing is a senseless act of violence and hate towards police officers who put everything on the line to serve and protect our communities. It shows the dangers of the job that police do every day, and how what could be considered a ‘normal’ day could turn into their last day.”

During the press conference, Mueller said there have been seven police officers shot in the line of duty in Minnesota so far this year.

"This is an alarming trend that needs to stop now. … These officers put on a badge every day, committed to going out into the public to protect the citizens of Minnesota, putting their life on the line for that. They are committed to that, they will not stop doing that no matter what they face," he said.

A week ago, Owen had added a temporary profile picture to his Facebook profile — an outline of Wisconsin with a blue stripe across it to honor two peace officers who had been killed April 8 during a traffic stop.

Saturday night, a similar graphic, this time of Minnesota with a blue line across it, began to appear on social media to honor Owen. The graphic has a heart over Pope County and the words “Praying for all officers.”

For those wanting to donate to the Owen family, the Pope County Sheriff's Office recommended the following:



The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Glenwood State Bank. Peter Nelson is the contact for this fund at 320-634-5111.

The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Eagle Bank. Matt Daniels is the contact for this fund at 320-634-4545.

The Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund. Donations can be made by check by mail at Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Josh Owen Memorial, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, by internet at https://lels.org/benevolent-fund/

Other means of giving found elsewhere may not be actually set up to benefit the family, according to the sheriff's office.

— Linda Vanderwerf and Matt Henson contributed to this report.

