Pope County deputy's death brings heartbreak, prayers and support

Messages of prayers, support and heartbreak poured in over the weekend following the April 15 shooting in Cyrus that killed a Pope County sheriff’s deputy and wounded another deputy and a Starbuck police officer.

Here are statements issued by government leaders:

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan:

“Minnesota grieves for the family and colleagues of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. Deputy Owen was a husband, a father, a veteran, and a hero,” said Walz. “Just last year, he was honored with a distinguished service award after helping to rescue a neighbor from a burning home. He bravely served his state and nation. Gwen and I are praying for his family and community through this tragedy.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve for Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty last night,” said Flanagan. “Our family prays for his loved ones, wishing them peace and comfort through the outpouring of support from Minnesotans across the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that Minnesota flags, individuals, and businesses should plan to lower their flags in honor of Deputy Owen on the day of his interment.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach:

"I am heartbroken to learn about the police shooting in Pope County and the loss of Deputy Owen, who recently received a distinguished service award for his work," said Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07). "This is a devastating reminder that our men and women in law enforcement put their communities above all else every single day. I am praying for Josh Owen's family and for the whole Pope County community as they mourn the loss of a local hero."

State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria:

“I am grieved by last night's incident in Cyrus. We lift up in prayer the families, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Josh Owen who tragically lost his life and the other two law enforcement officers who were injured. Owen’s legacy of service to our community will always be honored and remembered. Our law enforcement officers risk their lives for our protection every day and we must never forget the dangers they face in their job.”

State Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, and Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, issued the following joint statement:

“We are heartbroken about tonight’s incident in Cyrus – this is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our public safety professionals face protecting our communities. Please join us in praying for the families of the officers, the community of Cyrus, the Starbuck Police Department, and the Pope County Sheriff's Office.”

Funeral service is Saturday, April 22

Visitation for Josh Owen will take place Friday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Minnewaska Area High School. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., also at Minnewaska Area High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.