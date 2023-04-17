99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Pope County deputy's death brings heartbreak, prayers and support

Government leaders at state and national level make statements.

SquadCar 0870.jpg
Flags and flowers were placed near a Pope County Sheriff's Office vehicle parked during a procession to honor Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
April 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM

Messages of prayers, support and heartbreak poured in over the weekend following the April 15 shooting in Cyrus that killed a Pope County sheriff’s deputy and wounded another deputy and a Starbuck police officer.

Here are statements issued by government leaders:

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan:

“Minnesota grieves for the family and colleagues of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. Deputy Owen was a husband, a father, a veteran, and a hero,” said Walz. “Just last year, he was honored with a distinguished service award after helping to rescue a neighbor from a burning home. He bravely served his state and nation. Gwen and I are praying for his family and community through this tragedy.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve for Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty last night,” said Flanagan. “Our family prays for his loved ones, wishing them peace and comfort through the outpouring of support from Minnesotans across the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that Minnesota flags, individuals, and businesses should plan to lower their flags in honor of Deputy Owen on the day of his interment.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach:

"I am heartbroken to learn about the police shooting in Pope County and the loss of Deputy Owen, who recently received a distinguished service award for his work," said Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07). "This is a devastating reminder that our men and women in law enforcement put their communities above all else every single day. I am praying for Josh Owen's family and for the whole Pope County community as they mourn the loss of a local hero."

State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria:

“I am grieved by last night's incident in Cyrus. We lift up in prayer the families, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Josh Owen who tragically lost his life and the other two law enforcement officers who were injured. Owen’s legacy of service to our community will always be honored and remembered. Our law enforcement officers risk their lives for our protection every day and we must never forget the dangers they face in their job.”

State Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, and Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, issued the following joint statement:

“We are heartbroken about tonight’s incident in Cyrus – this is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our public safety professionals face protecting our communities. Please join us in praying for the families of the officers, the community of Cyrus, the Starbuck Police Department, and the Pope County Sheriff's Office.”

Funeral service is Saturday, April 22

Visitation for Josh Owen will take place Friday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Minnewaska Area High School. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., also at Minnewaska Area High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff