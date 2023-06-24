Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pike & Pint Grill to receive the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day Award

The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center.

EP Business News
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Pike & Pint Grill has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day award by the Boards of Directors of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission and Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

The BIAD event was started in 1984 and is recognized as one of the largest and longest standing events of its type in greater Minnesota. BIAD honorees are selected based on the following factors:

  • Impact of the business on the job market.
  • Impact of the business on the local economy.
  • Capital Investment; an indication of commitment by the business to increase community capacity.
  • Community Contributions; evidence of the company’s investment of time, skills and resources to assist in community-oriented projects.

The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center. This event will be a celebration of the success and growth of Pike & Pint Grill and their continued commitment and impact on the community. Purchase tickets online at www.alexandriamn.org or by contacting Jess Ptacek at the ALACC, 320-763-3161 or jess@alexandriamn.org.

A publication focusing on the accomplishments of Pike & Pint Grill will be distributed through the Echo Press prior to the event. If you would like to advertise and offer your congratulations to the 2023 BIAD honoree in the publication, contact Jordyn Cantalope at the AAEDC, 320-763-4545 or jcantalope@alexmn.org.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
