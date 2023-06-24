Pike & Pint Grill to receive the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day Award

ALEXANDRIA — Pike & Pint Grill has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day award by the Boards of Directors of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission and Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

The BIAD event was started in 1984 and is recognized as one of the largest and longest standing events of its type in greater Minnesota. BIAD honorees are selected based on the following factors:

Impact of the business on the job market.

Impact of the business on the local economy.

Capital Investment; an indication of commitment by the business to increase community capacity.

Community Contributions; evidence of the company’s investment of time, skills and resources to assist in community-oriented projects.

The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center. This event will be a celebration of the success and growth of Pike & Pint Grill and their continued commitment and impact on the community. Purchase tickets online at www.alexandriamn.org or by contacting Jess Ptacek at the ALACC, 320-763-3161 or jess@alexandriamn.org.

A publication focusing on the accomplishments of Pike & Pint Grill will be distributed through the Echo Press prior to the event. If you would like to advertise and offer your congratulations to the 2023 BIAD honoree in the publication, contact Jordyn Cantalope at the AAEDC, 320-763-4545 or jcantalope@alexmn.org.