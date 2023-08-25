Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash on Thursday night, Aug. 24, involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle on Interstate 94 near Alexandria.

The pedestrian who died has been identified as Carl Van Dera, 73, of De Pere, Wisconsin.

The vehicle was a 2023 International semi driven by Nelson Mwangi Njathi, 31, of Fargo. He wasn't injured.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 104 in Hudson Township, about three miles east of Alexandria.

Responding agencies included North Memorial Ambulance, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were dry.