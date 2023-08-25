6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Breaking News
News

Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria

The State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

visuals6x - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 5:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash on Thursday night, Aug. 24, involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle on Interstate 94 near Alexandria.

The pedestrian who died has been identified as Carl Van Dera, 73, of De Pere, Wisconsin.

The vehicle was a 2023 International semi driven by Nelson Mwangi Njathi, 31, of Fargo. He wasn't injured.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 104 in Hudson Township, about three miles east of Alexandria.

Responding agencies included North Memorial Ambulance, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were dry.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
