Overpass in Glenwood to memorialize Deputy Josh Owen

Sen. Torrey Westrom says, "(It's) a meaningful way we can show just how much Deputy Owen meant to our community"

Hwy 29 overpass ribbon cutting.jpg
A ceremony to open the new Highway 29 overpass near Glenwood took place last fall. The overpass is being named in honor of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
April 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM

GLENWOOD — The Minnesota Senate adopted an amendment to the Transportation budget bill on Thursday, April 27 to memorialize Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen by renaming a Glenwood overpass in his honor.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, released the following statement and video :

“On Saturday, April 15, Deputy Josh Owen tragically lost his life in the line of duty. A meaningful way we can show just how much Deputy Owen meant to our community is by renaming the new Glenwood overpass in his honor. To memorialize his legacy, two signs would be put up on the overpass on Highway 29 and at the intersection of Highway 55. I heard from a number of constituents who wished to ensure Deputy Owen’s contributions to Pope County would be remembered for a long time. I thought this was a superior idea, and therefore, I brought it forward as a proposal to the Senate Transportation budget bill.”

Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn.
Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department

Owen was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic violence call in Cyrus. Another deputy and a Glenwood police officer were also wounded in the shooting. The shooter died at the scene.

By Echo Press staff report
