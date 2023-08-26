Overdose Awareness Day event to take place in Alexandria Aug. 31

ALEXANDRIA — Doug Paulson said one of his goals is to reduce the stigma in the community of mental illness and substance abuse disorder.

Paulson is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor who owns and operates Unity Recovery in Alexandria . He is also a person in long-term recovery and has been clean and sober since Jan. 10, 1997.

Tiffany Roberts is a certified peer recovery specialist at WEcovery Alexandria and is the general director for the west central region of WEcovery, which is a recovery community organization that offers peer recovery support services.

“I just celebrated 13 years at the end of July since I’ve used,” she said.

Roberts and Paulson share similar goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two, who have offices next to each other at 503 Hawthorne Street in downtown Alexandria, are partnering on an upcoming event – International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event, which will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Alexandria City Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by WEcovery Alexandria and sponsored by Unity Recovery.

It is a day to recognize the people who have lost their lives because of an overdose.

The first part of the event, according to Roberts, will focus on education.

“We’re going to teach people how to recognize and how to respond to an overdose, specifically an opioid overdose,” she said. “We want to train people on how to use Narcan or Naloxone, as well as fentanyl test strips. We want to help people get access to those resources.”

This is the flyer for Overdose Awareness Day in Alexandria.

Part of the training is identifying the signs of an overdose, which Roberts said could happen to anyone – your child in high school who decides to get high or an infant child who accidentally gets too much medication or even your senior parents who maybe forgot if they took their medications or not and ended up doubling up on them.

“It’s for those of us whose lives are worth saving and it could be anyone who helps save them and gives them those extra minutes before EMS shows up,” said Roberts.

Tiffany Roberts

The second part of the event is going to be a vigil to remember and honor those who have died due to an overdose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paulson also noted that there will be professionals on hand to talk about mental illness and substance abuse disorders. He said Roberts and her colleagues will talk about harm reduction and education, and there will be a doctor from Alomere Health who will share information about medicated assisted treatment and several others.

“We’re not going to be pushing treatment or anything else, this is about education and talking,” said Paulson. “It is focused more for people in the community than it is for people who are using. Although it is really for everyone. We just want to let people know what is going on. We’ve had overdose deaths in this community and not that long ago. It’s been within the last three months.”

Paulson shared some data from 2021 that he got from the Minnesota Department of Health. He said there is an overdose dashboard on the website where anyone can look up the information. In Douglas County, there were 59 non-fatal overdoses. In the west central region of Minnesota, there were 337 non-fatal overdoses in 2021. And in the whole state of Minnesota in 2021, there were 4,349 non-fatal overdoses and 978 fatal overdoses.

Paulson also noted that the number one chemical substance used in Douglas County, over alcohol, is methamphetamine.

It's about the recovery

Paulson, who is the sole employee of Unity Recovery, does substance use disorder treatment on an outpatient or non-residential basis. Because he is in private practice, he does real person-centered treatment and is not bound by curriculum or administration of any kind.

“I do what’s in the best interest of every person that comes through the door here,” he said. “It is an effective kind of treatment. The best group I can have is when I start out, but then the clients support one another and give each other feedback.”

Roberts on the other hand, provides one-on-one peer support. Her clients might be already in treatment, whether residential or out-patient, or people who have been in recovery and doing relatively well, but just need some extra support.

“We provide resource navigation and the kind of help that goes alongside their journeys,” said Roberts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said they help people look at the whole picture, not just the fact that they were using drugs and drinking alcohol. They look at why people are doing those things, the things that might be going on in their lives that they turn to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“We help them address these issues and recognize their strengths and build upon those to create and figure out a better path,” she added. “It’s also helping them find a community, because like Doug said, connections and community is really the heart of what recovery is.”

Paulson said Unity Recovery and WEcovery have come together to collaborate on several events because it is their goal to build a recovery community and to get the people in the community to be a part of it to break down the stigma.

“We all know that it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a whole community to help people who are in recovery,” he said.

For more information about Unity Recovery, call Paulson at 320-219-7474, email him at doug.unityrecovery@gmail.com or visit the Unity Recovery Facebook page.

For more information about WEcovery Alexandria, reach out to Roberts at 320-304-0933 or send an email to tiffany@beyondbrink.com. Or, visit the WEcovery Alexandria Facebook page.