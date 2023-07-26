St. Agnes School in Osakis seeks parishioners' help to stay open

OSAKIS — St. Agnes School in Osakis is seeking the help of parishioners following the surprise closure of the school.

On July 21, officials were informed by letter that the school would be closed, effective immediately.

The reasons cited by Bishop Patrick Neary of the Diocese of St. Cloud were enrollment, financial and staffing issues, according to Erika Rhode Braatz of Osakis, whose children attend the school.

"(Knowledge) of these concerns were not shared with the school staff or their supporting parish of Immaculate Conception," Braatz said in an email. "The community had no idea their school was in jeopardy."

This school is a part of the Alexandria, Belle River and Osakis Area Catholic Community (ACC), Braatz said. "If this decision is not reversed, it affects students, staff, parishes, surrounding schools and beyond," she said

Braatz added that parishioners believe the concerns Bishop Neary expressed have solutions, which can be met if given the opportunity.

The school is now asking parishioners to send emails to the bishop asking him to reconsider this action.

"We understand there are strong feelings about the situation, so we urge you to be respectful in your correspondence. ... Feel free to share what St. Agnes School has meant to your family and how it will affect our parish and community," the St. Agnes School's homepage reads.

The deadline for receiving these letters is Aug. 4, the homepage reads.

Emails must be addressed to Bishop Patrick Neary at Patrick.Neary@gw.stcdio.org.

Father Matthew Kuhn and David Fremo, director/superintendent of Catholic Education Ministries should be cc'd in the emails, the homepage reads.

Kuhn's email address is father@stmaryalexandria.org and Fremo's is dfremo@gw.stcdio.org.