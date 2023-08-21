Special meeting scheduled to approve Osakis referendum election

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board scheduled a special meeting to approve a special election for the district's proposed referendum.

The action was taken at the school board's regular meeting on Aug. 14.

The special meeting is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

The school board submitted its review and comment to the state in June, and must submit a resolution intending to go to referendum by Aug. 25, district superintendent Justin Dahlheimer said.

"Typically we have comments or indication of comments back from the state before we make that motion, and I had a communication with the state last week. They needed a little bit more information on a few things," Dahlheimer said.

Justin Dahlheimer

The proposed two-line referendum for school updates and expansion would amount to more than $34 million, it was said at a special meeting held in June .

Question number one includes a Career and Technical Education department, parking, auditorium, physical education including a walking track and expansion for spectators, a fitness room which would include weights, fitness and lockers, and a band room for the amount of $29,478,997.

Question number two includes a wrestling/all-purpose room to be used for more than just wrestling, a new track and football field including synthetic turf for $4,748,584.