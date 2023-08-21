Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Osakis

Special meeting scheduled to approve Osakis referendum election

The special meeting is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

EP Osakis School News.jpg
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 9:47 AM

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board scheduled a special meeting to approve a special election for the district's proposed referendum.

The action was taken at the school board's regular meeting on Aug. 14.

The special meeting is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

The school board submitted its review and comment to the state in June, and must submit a resolution intending to go to referendum by Aug. 25, district superintendent Justin Dahlheimer said.

"Typically we have comments or indication of comments back from the state before we make that motion, and I had a communication with the state last week. They needed a little bit more information on a few things," Dahlheimer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

DahlheimerJustin.jpg
Justin Dahlheimer

The proposed two-line referendum for school updates and expansion would amount to more than $34 million, it was said at a special meeting held in June .

Question number one includes a Career and Technical Education department, parking, auditorium, physical education including a walking track and expansion for spectators, a fitness room which would include weights, fitness and lockers, and a band room for the amount of $29,478,997.

Question number two includes a wrestling/all-purpose room to be used for more than just wrestling, a new track and football field including synthetic turf for $4,748,584.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: August 10-16
1d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
StAgnes.jpg
Osakis
Bishop stands by decision to close St. Agnes School in Osakis
4d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: August 3-9
5d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Alexandria native Corey Nygaard wins title at Green Lake Triathlon
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
EP Water Accident
Local
2 boat crashes on 2 Douglas County lakes happen minutes apart
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
C-JD Hennen-DSC_8388.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Watkins shuts down Carlos at MBA State Tournament
10m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
SenateVisit1.jpg
Members Only
Local
4 projects in Douglas County seek $45 million in state bonds
12m ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff