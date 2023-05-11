Osakis seeks funding for city hall basement damaged by flooding

OSAKIS — The city of Osakis hopes to get grant funding to cover the costs of a project to repair the city hall's basement after an April flood.

The issue was discussed at the Osakis City Council's regular meeting on Monday, May 8.

According to information provided to the city council, the basement of the city hall flooded on April 15, which necessitated everything in the basement being replaced.

City Clerk Angela Jacobson said that work had already been planned to take care of mold that was in the basement, but now the walls need to be cleaned, as well.

However, the estimate to take care of both problems at the same time is actually less than it is to get rid of the mold by itself, approximately $8,000, Jacobson said.