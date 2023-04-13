Osakis School Board discusses student vaping

OSAKIS — The Osakis School District is taking a proactive approach to student vaping.

The issue was discussed at the district's regular school board meeting on Monday, April 10.

During his regular report, high school principal Brad Hoffarth said when students are caught vaping they are presented with options to help them quit.

"We're setting them up with Minnesota Department of Health resources, and sharing that information with parents as well," Hoffarth said. "The scary thing is, it starts as early as seventh grade. We wonder where they're coming from. In some cases they're coming from home. In other cases they're coming from friends, older friends, whatever they may be."

Hoffarth continued, "We've had situations where there are Visa cards purchased, and then you can make online orders regardless of your age. It's an all-around bad deal."

The most common vaping devices the district has seen are Loon MAAX disposables, which have been found in the trash, and which some students also try to flush down the toilet, Hoffarth said.

"Just last week we had multiple devices that we confiscated, and the saddest part that I witnessed (was) I had multiple students tell me they were addicted," he said. "For them to get through the day they have to do it."

Some of the other items discussed at the school board meeting were:

