Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Osakis

Osakis School Board discusses parking improvements

The goal is to potentially improve traffic and safety conditions when students are being dropped off or picked up.

EP Osakis School News.jpg
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:22 AM

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board discussed a plan to potentially improve traffic and safety conditions when students are being dropped off or picked up.

The plan was discussed at the board's regular meeting on Monday, June 12.

Elementary school principal Shad Schmidt said that under the plan, the school buses would converge in the east parking lot along First Avenue East.

"It'll work for all eight buses to fit in there, and it still will allow vehicles to back out and leave," Schmidt said. "Hopefully, we don't have any through-traffic anyway, but if someone accidentally turned in there they could at least get through if they had to."

Superintendent Justin Dahlheimer said a change is likely in signage at the far north end of that parking area that would mark it as exit-only, with only buses being able to use it as an entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That way you don't have cars queueing up right there," Dahlheimer said.

The crosswalk will still be on the east side of the school, but will be moved south a bit, Schmidt said.

Additionally, the pick-up and drop-off area would be moved to the south of the school. Schmidt said there is enough space for two lanes, but one lane may need to be used as a flow-lane.

"We're going to hope parents go out that frontage road, and go back out heading west," Schmidt said. "If they want to go out the south entrance, we're going to ask them to only go that way if they're turning right."

Schmidt said it's possible a video could be made and posted to the district's website that illustrates how traffic should flow.

"We're hoping this will be a better solution to what we have now," he said. "We also know that if it doesn't work we could rotate back to what we were doing."

The board will have to make a resolution to remove some yellow no-parking areas, which the city would have to approve, as well, Schmidt said.

"If we remove that no parking and restripe the south parking lot, we should gain any of those spots along the gym there … so we wouldn't necessarily be losing parking," he said.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
City Of Osakis moves to sell property for housing
June 15, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: June 1-7
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: May 25-31
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Will Thornburg No. 2 West - DSC_6107.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Cardinals remain confident after a sixth-place finish in the Class AAA State Tournament
June 14, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Training.jpg
News
Alexandria area first responders train for electric vehicle extrications
June 14, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
SatArtMkt Weise Benson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Weise and Benson to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
June 15, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
1KtE4WZpAq7DMpttgbeRIfg4775XKX21z.jpg
Local
Senior Expo in Alexandria highlights fraud
June 15, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen