Osakis School Board discusses parking improvements

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board discussed a plan to potentially improve traffic and safety conditions when students are being dropped off or picked up.

The plan was discussed at the board's regular meeting on Monday, June 12.

Elementary school principal Shad Schmidt said that under the plan, the school buses would converge in the east parking lot along First Avenue East.

"It'll work for all eight buses to fit in there, and it still will allow vehicles to back out and leave," Schmidt said. "Hopefully, we don't have any through-traffic anyway, but if someone accidentally turned in there they could at least get through if they had to."

Superintendent Justin Dahlheimer said a change is likely in signage at the far north end of that parking area that would mark it as exit-only, with only buses being able to use it as an entrance.

"That way you don't have cars queueing up right there," Dahlheimer said.

The crosswalk will still be on the east side of the school, but will be moved south a bit, Schmidt said.

Additionally, the pick-up and drop-off area would be moved to the south of the school. Schmidt said there is enough space for two lanes, but one lane may need to be used as a flow-lane.

"We're going to hope parents go out that frontage road, and go back out heading west," Schmidt said. "If they want to go out the south entrance, we're going to ask them to only go that way if they're turning right."

Schmidt said it's possible a video could be made and posted to the district's website that illustrates how traffic should flow.

"We're hoping this will be a better solution to what we have now," he said. "We also know that if it doesn't work we could rotate back to what we were doing."

The board will have to make a resolution to remove some yellow no-parking areas, which the city would have to approve, as well, Schmidt said.

"If we remove that no parking and restripe the south parking lot, we should gain any of those spots along the gym there … so we wouldn't necessarily be losing parking," he said.