Osakis School Board discusses media specialist position

OSAKIS — The Osakis School District is looking to hire a media specialist for the 2023-24 school year.

The position was discussed at the Osakis School Board's regular meeting on Monday, July 10.

"The reason we're looking for this position is partly because there's funding directly tied to it coming from the state, and to be eligible for it we need to have this position," said district superintendent Justin Dahlheimer.

According to information provided to the board, the media specialist position entails a variety of responsibilities, including:



Directing, organizing and supervising the personnel and services essential to a library media program centered on students' needs and the instructional goals of the schools.

Developing and maintaining a long-range plan for library media instruction and services and collaborating with classroom teachers to develop specific subject-area projects that integrate information literacy skills and technology literacy standards.

Evaluating the collection of each library and establishing a collection development plan and annual budget that will ensure that the collections support the schools' curricula and encourage student recreational reading; the collection development plan will include selection and deselection, a challenged materials procedure, and an intellectual and academic freedoms statement.

Encouraging and stimulating the search for effective and innovative methods of instruction.

"It is going to touch on a lot of the areas we've talked about in the past," Dahlheimer said.

He added that the position will serve at least the next two years, and "will add a lot of value to our current staff."

The person who fills this position is required to have a library media specialist license from the State of Minnesota.