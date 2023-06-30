Osakis School Board approves vote on $34+ million referendum

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board approved a two-line referendum for school updates and expansion that would amount to more than $34 million.

The action was taken at a special meeting that was held on June 27.

Question number one includes a Career and Technical Education department, parking, auditorium, physical education including a walking track and expansion for spectators, a fitness room which would include weights, fitness and lockers, and a band room for the amount of $29,478,997.

Question number two includes a wrestling/all-purpose room to be used for more than just wrestling, a new track and football field including synthetic turf for $4,748,584.

The referendum is scheduled for a vote on Nov. 7.

The school board also voted to work with PMA Financial Network in the bonding process.

The school board also voted to approve the proposed 2023-2024 budget.

"We're looking at $10.5 million for general fund revenue this year, which is a growth from 7.4% from last year, and a growth of 6.1% of our expenses up to $10.3 million," said Superintendent Justin Dahlheimer.

There is also extra revenue that has not been included yet, for which the district is looking for guidance from the state, Dahlheimer said.