Osakis School Board approves vote on $34+ million referendum

The action was taken at a special meeting that was held on June 27.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:05 AM

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board approved a two-line referendum for school updates and expansion that would amount to more than $34 million.

The action was taken at a special meeting that was held on June 27.

Question number one includes a Career and Technical Education department, parking, auditorium, physical education including a walking track and expansion for spectators, a fitness room which would include weights, fitness and lockers, and a band room for the amount of $29,478,997.

Question number two includes a wrestling/all-purpose room to be used for more than just wrestling, a new track and football field including synthetic turf for $4,748,584.

The referendum is scheduled for a vote on Nov. 7.

The school board also voted to work with PMA Financial Network in the bonding process.

The school board also voted to approve the proposed 2023-2024 budget.

"We're looking at $10.5 million for general fund revenue this year, which is a growth from 7.4% from last year, and a growth of 6.1% of our expenses up to $10.3 million," said Superintendent Justin Dahlheimer.

There is also extra revenue that has not been included yet, for which the district is looking for guidance from the state, Dahlheimer said.

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
