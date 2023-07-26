Osakis School Board approves district's long term plan for facilities

OSAKIS — The Osakis School Board has approved the district's long-term facilities maintenance 10-year plan.

The action was taken at a special meeting on Friday, July 21.

Minnesota school districts must annually complete the application for long-term facilities maintenance revenue, with the application being submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education by July 31, 2023.

According to a handout provided at the school board meeting, the total annual 10-year plan expenditures for 2023, which is the base year, is $365,098.

District superintendent Justin Dahlheimer said that while the district can repair things with funds from the LTFM, it cannot take on new projects with those funds.

"(We're trying) to budget our funds in a way that every year we're taking care of things in a cyclical manner for the building and equipment, but we do know there are efficiencies when we get into big projects, or based on the results of the referendum we need to reconsider how we want to approach some of these projects," Dahlheimer said.

Justin Dahlheimer

This is "kind of what these plans are there for," he said.

"Right now it's a pay as you go plan," he said. "We're going to handle this stuff throughout the year that we typically look into and plan for, but if we need to ship to a bonded portion of it where we're going to take a large project that coincides with the possible referendum, you would look at that because it makes complete sense to have your air quality, dehumidification and electrical work done when walls are open."

The application will be submitted to the state this week, and the state will inform the district if any adjustments need to be made, Dahlheimer said.