Osakis Police Blotter: May 4-10

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 4

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for passing in an intersection and speed, 51/27.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Gas drive-off, unintentional, contacted owner who will call and to pay, Nokomis Street W.

Assist other agency, report of person in pickup truck yelling at people at stop lights, smell of marijuana and swerving over center and fog lines, all clear, wrong vehicle reported, County Road 82, Alexandria.

May 5

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Record check, employee background, Nokomis Street E.

DARE presentation, 1st Avenue E.

Trespassing complaint, two men not supposed to be in apartment, Central Avenue.

Criminal damage to property, someone wrote profanity in marker on caller's apartment door, 8th Avenue W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

May 6

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

May 7

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Property damage crash, one vehicle backed into another vehicle, no injuries, insurance info exchanged, Nokomis Street E.

May 8

Updated fire danger sign.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Found animal, lab mix, brought to police department to be held for the day, Pike Street E.

DARE presentation, 1st Avenue E.

Education/presentation, Main Street W.

Education/presentation, speaking about bike safety, 1st Avenue E.

Assault, report needed due to use of force by officer to restrain person, juvenile was taken from elevator and to ISS while kicking, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, person put gas in her car and her phone app wasn't working to pay, got info for person, she will return later to pay, Nokomis Street E.

Education/presentation, pre-school, Nokomis Street E.

Education/presentation, bike safety.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

School patrol, 1st Avenue E.

May 9

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Littering complaint, spoke to owner of vehicle, gave them until next day to pick up construction materials.

Parking complaint, citation issued for blocking driveway and parked several feet into the yellow, 1st Avenue E.

Parking complaint, citation for parking completely in yellow, Central Avenue.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

May 10

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Driving complaint, caller reported complaint on person, spoke with person, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for parking in yellow, 1st Avenue E.

Permit to acquire handgun issued, Nokomis Street E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Vehicle unlock, Pike Street W.

Warning for tint, 1st Avenue W.

Neighbor dispute, caller stated that her neighbor came up to her to yell about her dog barking, neighbor threatened to call the police, advised her to get a bark collar for the the dog, Queen Street W.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.